Big Ten Basketball Power Rankings: Illinois Looking Shaky Without Tomislav Ivisic
If basketball fans are lucky, they'll get a chance to take in an Illinois-Maryland rematch during the Big Ten tournament. By then, Illini center Tomislav Ivisic should be healthy – one would certainly expect and hope – and the battle inside against the Terrapins might look very different than it did in the Illini's lopsided loss at home last week.
But from Maryland's perspective, that 91-70 win shot the Terps up four spots in our latest Big Ten power rankings. An even bigger climber was Minnesota, which moved up a whopping seven spots. Indiana, whose season is devolving into misery, dropped five spots, while the Illini dropped two.
It's still unbeaten Michigan State's world, but how do all the rest slot in behind the Spartans? Let’s take it from the bottom (all times Central):
18. WASHINGTON (10-10, 1-8)
With sincere apologies to Minnesota, the previous bottom-of-the-barrel squad, we give you the far worse Huskies. We probably should've known all along.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 99.
Next up: 11 a.m. Saturday at Minnesota (BTN).
17. NEBRASKA (12-8, 2-7)
Fred Hoiberg had some nice things cooking for a while, but now the kitchen is a mess and there's no dish soap in sight. Will the Huskers make the 14-team-deep Big Ten tournament?
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 63.
Next up: 7:30 p.m. Thursday vs. Illinois (FS1).
16. RUTGERS (10-10, 3-6)
Ankle issues for Dylan Harper are the latest problem. The Scarlet Knights played hard and mostly well in a loss to Michigan State, at least.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 76.
Next up: 8 p.m. Wednesday at Northwestern (BTN).
15. NORTHWESTERN (12-8, 3-6)
Nic Martinelli keeps filling it up. Brooks Barnhizer keeps playing through pain. Jalen Leach has a sweet mid-range touch. Alas, it's just not adding up to much.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 49.
Next up: 8 p.m. Wednesday vs. Rutgers (BTN).
14. PENN STATE (13-7, 3-6)
Some tough luck of late for the Nittany Lions, whose last three losses – to Oregon, Michigan State and Iowa – have come by a total of seven points.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 51.
Next up: 5:30 p.m. Monday at Michigan (BTN).
13. IOWA (13-7, 4-5)
Where has the offense gone? Three straight games scoring in the 60s or 70s isn't what Fran McCaffery wants to see.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 62.
Next up: 7 p.m. Monday at Ohio State (FS1).
12. INDIANA (14-7, 5-5)
The gagging away of a four-point last-minute lead in a loss at home against Maryland was merely the latest indignity for Hoosiers fans to swallow.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 68.
Next up: 7 p.m. Friday at Purdue (FOX).
11. MINNESOTA (11-9, 3-6)
Respect to the Gophers, who've won three straight after an 0-6 conference start. Will the good times last? Maybe not. OK, probably not. Still, sweet little bounce-back.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 96.
Next up: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Michigan State (Peacock).
10. OHIO STATE (11-8, 3-5)
On the heels of three straight crushing losses in one-score games, the Buckeyes found a 15-0 run in them to steal a win at Purdue. That sure was something.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 29.
Next up: 7 p.m. Monday vs. Iowa (FS1).
9. USC (12-7, 4-4)
It's always a good sign when Desmond Claude is taking it to the basket and getting to the foul line. When he puts the pedal down, this is one tough team.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 73.
Next up: 9 p.m. Monday vs. UCLA (FS1).
8. UCLA (14-6, 5-4)
Just imagine what the Bruins would look like if the Aday Mora who dropped 22 on Wisconsin came out to play more often.
Polls: N/A.
Net ranking: 33.
Next up: 9 p.m. Monday at USC (FS1).
7. MICHIGAN (14-5, 6-2)
The record is still good. The NET is still very good. But getting absolutely toyed with by Purdue wasn't a good look at all.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 20.
Next up: 5:30 p.m. Monday vs. Penn State (BTN).
6. OREGON (16-4, 5-4)
The Ducks haven't beaten a ranked opponent since November. They're going to have to re-prove themselves, to a certain extent.
Polls: No. 16 AP, No. 18 coaches.
NET ranking: 27.
Next up: 9:30 p.m. Thursday at UCLA (FS1).
5. ILLINOIS (14-6, 6-4)
This is nowhere near the same team without 7-foot-1 center Tomislav Ivisic, who's out indefinitely with mononucleosis. Will his absence make the Illini stronger in the end?
Polls: No. 18 AP, No. 20 coaches.
NET ranking: 10.
Next up: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Nebraska (FS1).
4. MARYLAND (16-5, 6-4)
Illinois fans will be seeing Terps big fellas Derik Queen and Julian Reese in their nightmares for a while. Doesn't this team deserve to be ranked?
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 19.
Next up: 6 p.m. Wednesday vs. Wisconsin (BTN).
3. WISCONSIN (16-4, 6-3)
Just when they were making a dramatic move in the standings, the Badgers seemed to let their guard down a bit at UCLA. Still, this team can beat anybody.
Polls: No. 17 AP, No. 17 coaches.
NET ranking: 18.
Next up: 6 p.m. Wednesday at Maryland (BTN).
2. PURDUE (16-5, 6-2)
It was shocking to see the Boilermakers fall apart on their home floor the way they did against Ohio State. Still, 8-1 over their past nine is nothing to sneeze at.
Polls: No. 10 AP, No. 10 coaches.
NET ranking: 9.
Next up: 7 p.m. Friday vs. Indiana (FOX).
1. MICHIGAN STATE (17-2, 8-0)
Athletes. Size. Defense. Depth. What else is there? Oh, yeah, three-point shooting. Nobody's perfect, but the Spartans are in a great spot.
Polls: No. 7 AP, No. 7 coaches.
NET ranking: 17.
Next up: 7 p.m. Tuesday vs. Minnesota (Peacock).