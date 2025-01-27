Can Illinois Basketball Hang in There Without Tomislav Ivisic?
Illinois' men's basketball team is one-for-one without 7-foot-1 center Tomislav Ivisic.
One horrendous performance against Maryland, in which the Illini were dump-trucked inside by bigs Derik Queen and Julian Reese, and one easy win against Northwestern in which 6-foot-9 freshman Morez Johnson Jr. crushed it in a relief start with 15 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.
But the Ivisic problem isn't going away any time soon. He has missed only two games with mononucleosis, a "confounding matter" for an athlete, according to the National Institutes of Health.
The spleen is the main bodily concern with mono. The majority of spleen injuries, according to the NIH, occur within the first 21 days of illness but are "exceedingly rare" at 28 days.
Are we talking about a late-February return for one of the key pieces to a 14-6 team with serious NCAA Tournament aims? Or later than that? And how long will it take Ivisic to get back up to speed after his return to action?
The Illini don't have a wealth of big men whatsoever. It's Johnson or, well, go small.
"I wish he was there so we could plan," coach Brad Underwood said, "but with mono, I've known cases that have gone from two or three weeks to two months. So I don't know. I don't. I wish I had an idea, but I don't right now.
"He's evaluated every few days and, as he's feeling better, he then is allowed to do small amounts of whatever they have him doing. Riding a bike or conditioning. But with the spleen, it's all up to them."
With Ivisic, who's averaging 13.0 points and 8.5 rebounds and is the Illini's best defender, Underwood says, it's a wickedly dangerous team. Without him, well, many of you took in the Maryland debacle. This is the biggest hurdle for the team in what could be a special season, but hopes realistically should be on hold at the moment.