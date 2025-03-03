Big Ten Basketball Power Rankings: Illinois Climbs After Pummeling Michigan
Illinois won in blowout fashion Sunday at Michigan, 93-73. What a welcome couple of hours it was. The Illini (19-11, 11-8 Big Ten) played so well in a 62-point second half, they undoubtedly uncorked high hopes for March in any fan who was watching.
All hail the Illini, right? They're back. The Final Four "ceiling" coach Brad Underwood has boasted about just might be reachable again for this team. God bless America.
But it was just one game. Several Big Ten teams – Michigan State, Wisconsin, Maryland, Purdue, even Michigan – still have had better seasons and certainly have been more consistently impressive. Even through orange-and-blue lenses, one has to respect the big picture with all these teams.
Still, the Illini have moved up three spots in this week's rankings. Northwestern has moved up five spots with its three-game winning streak, and USC has dropped three spots as it falls apart. But the Illini are rising, which is the main point here. And with that, let’s take it from the bottom (all times Central):
18. WASHINGTON (13-16, 4-14)
If the Huskies want to feel better, they can remind themselves the football team won only four Big Ten games in its debut season in the conference, too.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 106.
Next up: 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at USC (BTN).
17. USC (14-15, 6-12)
Once upon a time, the Trojans were 5-5 in Big Ten play. Fading from there all the way to missing the conference tournament – the bottom three teams won't get in – would be insane.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 76.
Next up: 9:30 p.m. Wednesday vs. Washington (BTN).
16. PENN STATE (15-15, 5-14)
Coach Mike Rhoades is ticked off about the new conference tourney setup. Like the Nittany Lions were gonna win the thing, right?
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 66.
Next up: Noon Saturday at Wisconsin (Peacock).
15. IOWA (15-14, 6-12)
Not enough scoring talent. Not enough good ball handling. Not enough defense. This season just needs to end already.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 67.
Next up: 7 p.m. Thursday vs. Michigan State (FS1).
14. RUTGERS (14-15, 7-11)
That buzzer-beater loss to Michigan was an absolute crusher. Have Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey started packing their suitcases yet?
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 72.
Next up: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Purdue (Peacock).
13. MINNESOTA (15-14, 7-11)
Get a load of Mr. Big Shot, Brennan Rigsby. His winning three at Nebraska was the highlight of the season.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 93.
Next up: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday vs. Wisconsin (BTN).
12. NEBRASKA (17-12, 7-11)
See: Rigsby, Brennan. Man, that one hurt.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 57.
Next up: 8 p.m. Tuesday at Ohio State (Peacock).
11. NORTHWESTERN (16-13, 7-11)
Three wins in a row for the injury-ravaged Wildcats, who just might have the most reliably strong program culture in the conference. A tip of the beer helmet to Chris Collins for that.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 54.
Next up: 8 p.m. Monday vs. UCLA (FS1).
10. OHIO STATE (16-13, 8-10)
The Buckeyes remain on the NCAA Tournament bubble despite a record that looks, on the surface, like it has "maybe next year" written all over it.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 36.
Next up: 8 p.m. Tuesday vs. Nebraska (Peacock).
9. INDIANA (18-11, 9-9)
Wouldn't it be something if the Hoosiers and lame-duck coach Mike Woodson make it into the Big Dance after all? There's a good chance it'll happen.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 55.
Next up: 8 p.m. Tuesday at Oregon (FS1).
8. UCLA (20-9, 11-7)
Tyler Bilodeau went 7-for-12 from three against Illinois on Feb. 11. In four games since then, he has a total of two threes in five attempts. What gives?
Polls: N/A.
Net ranking: 27.
Next up: 8 p.m. Monday at Northwestern (FS1).
7. OREGON (21-8, 10-8)
A 5-0 stretch has made the Ducks at least appear to be dangerous again. Still more quack than bite?
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 31.
Next up: 8 p.m. Tuesday vs. Indiana (FS1).
6. ILLINOIS (19-11, 11-8)
It turns out the key to the Illini's March appears to be the ascension of freshman Will Riley. Whatever cereal he has been eating, he'd better keep eating it.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 16.
Next up: 7 p.m. Friday vs. Purdue (FOX).
5. PURDUE (20-9, 12-6)
The Boilermakers beat UCLA to end a four-game losing streak. A four-game losing streak? What is this, football?
Polls: No. 18 AP, No. 18 coaches.
NET ranking: 17.
Next up: 6 p.m. Tuesday vs. Rutgers (Peacock).
4. MICHIGAN (22-7, 14-4)
After a long, uncanny run of narrow victories, the Wolverines got rag-dolled by Illinois. Back to the drawing board they go.
Polls: No. 17 AP, No. 15 coaches.
NET ranking: 25.
Next up: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday vs. Maryland (BTN).
3. MARYLAND (22-7, 12-6)
The national respect has arrived for a Terrapins group that simply deserves it. The lack of a bench remains a concern, though.
Polls: No. 13 AP, No. 14 coaches.
NET ranking: 12.
Next up: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Michigan (BTN).
2. WISCONSIN (22-7, 12-6)
A late fade at Michigan State prevented the Badgers from taking over the top spot. Even so, they've been much better than expected all season.
Polls: No. 12 AP, No. 12 coaches.
NET ranking: 14.
Next up: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Minnesota (BTN).
1. MICHIGAN STATE (24-5, 15-3)
It's settled: The Spartans are No. 1 and it's too late for that to change. Great season. And they appear to still be getting better, an exciting thing.
Polls: No. 8 AP, No. 7 coaches.
NET ranking: 11.
Next up: 7 p.m. Thursday at Iowa (FS1).