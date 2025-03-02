3 Key Numbers From Illinois Basketball's Win at No. 15 Michigan
Just eight days ago, Illinois (19-11, 11-8 Big Ten) was steamrolled by No. 2 Duke in a 110-67 loss that stands as the worst margin of defeat in program history.
Fast forward to Sunday afternoon in Ann Arbor, where the Illini put together a dramatically different performance in yet another blowout – this time in their favor.
Illinois used an otherworldly efficient and high-scoring second half (62 points) to take down No. 15 Michigan (22-7, 14-4 Big Ten) by a final score of 93-73.
Aside from the 62 points scored in the second frame, here are three key numbers from Illinois’ statement victory:
11
After going just 3-for-14 (21.4 percent) from deep in the first half, the Illini seemed uncomfortably en route to yet another abysmal outing from long distance. But in the second half, a switch flipped and Illinois came out scorching-hot, knocking down 11 threes on excellent shooting (47.8 percent).
Getting wide-open looks, the Illini seemed to make the extra pass on every possession (14 second-half assists), carving up the Wolverines' 2-3 zone and doing the same once the home squad was forced to switch back into a man-to-man.
19
After recording just 26 total offensive rebounds in three games since losing Morez Johnson Jr. to a broken wrist, and after getting dominated on the glass in each of those outings, the Illini appeared poised for more rebounding struggles against a Michigan team featuring two 7-foot starters and that has been stellar on the glass all season (plus-4.8 average margin).
But on Sunday, the Illini crashed the boards – especially on the offensive end – with more fervor (and success) than they have in weeks, snagging 19 offensive rebounds. Meanwhile, the Wolverines managed only 20 defensive rebounds. Illinois turned all those extra possessions into 30 second-chance points, which proved to be the difference in the final outcome.
81.3
Few numbers encapsulate the Illini’s high-octane second-half offensive performance against Michigan better than a scoring percentage of 81.3 percent. Of Illinois’ 32 offensive possessions after the break Sunday, a mind-boggling 26 of them ended in a score.
That was more than double the Illini’s first-half scoring percentage (40.0), and it was sparked by Tre White’s 15 second-half points and Kasparas Jakucionis’ 14. The performance was a promising sign that this Illinois team may just be able to reach its ever-elusive ceiling.