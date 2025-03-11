Big Ten Basketball Tournament Prediction: Can Illinois Make a Run?
With the Big Ten regular season having come to a close Sunday, the conference tournament bracket is set – and one squad appears to be the heavy favorite.
Separating itself from the pack, Michigan State finished with a 17-3 record in league play, with half the amount of conference losses compared to its closest challenger in Maryland (14-6 Big Ten).
But are the Spartans the pick to win the Big Ten Tournament title?
Or do Purdue, Wisconsin or Maryland string together a few wins and hoist the Big Ten championship?
Can peaking squads Oregon (seven straight wins) or Illinois (three game win-streak and now fully healthy) put up a challenge?
Here are our round-by-round predictions:
First Round
No. 10 Ohio State vs. No. 15 Iowa
The Pick: Ohio State
The Hawkeyes will put up 70-plus points – but allow even more.
No. 11 Rutgers vs. No. 14 USC
The Pick: Rutgers
Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper will be too much for the Trojans.
No. 12 Minnesota vs. No. 13 Northwestern
The Pick: Northwestern
Nick Martinelli vs. Dawson Garcia, Round 2. Roll with Martinelli and the Wildcats again.
Second Round
No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 9 Indiana
The Pick: Oregon
The Duck’s are on a seven-game winning streak, and they'll extend it to eight against the Hoosiers.
No. 7 Illinois vs. No. 10 Ohio State
The Pick: Illinois
The Buckeyes' defense is no match for the Illini’s high-octane offense.
No. 6 Purdue vs. No. 11 Rutgers
The Pick: Purdue
The Boilermakers just steamrolled the Scarlet Knights 100-71 less than a week ago.
No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 13 Northwestern
The Pick: Wisconsin
Badgers star John Tonje should have his way with the Wildcats.
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Michigan State vs. No. 8 Oregon
The Pick: Michigan State
Sparty will dominate the glass and snap the Ducks' streak.
No. 2 Maryland vs. No. 7 Illinois
The Pick: Illinois
Expect a finally healthy Illini frontcourt (Morez Johnson Jr. has been cleared to return) to slow down the Terrapins’ 1-2 big-man punch of Derik Queen and Julian Reese.
No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 6 Purdue
The Pick: Purdue
The Wolverines were fortunate to escape with a two-point win over the Boilermakers last month. That good fortune has run out.
No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 5 Wisconsin
The Pick: Wisconsin
High-level offense vs. high-level defense. Defense doesn't win a championship this time around.
Semifinals
No. 1 Michigan State vs. No. 5 Wisconsin
The Pick: Michigan State
Michigan State's defense, on the other hand, will get them to the championship.
No. 6 Purdue vs. No. 7 Illinois
The Pick: Purdue
The Illini never completely figured out how to stop the dynamic duo of Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn.
Championship
No. 1 Michigan State vs. No. 6 Purdue
The Pick: Michigan State
Two of the greatest minds in college basketball – Tom Izzo and Matt Painter – battle for a Big Ten title. All hail Sparty.