Big Ten Point Guard Power Rankings for 2026-27: Is Illinois' Stefan Vaaks Top Three?

There’s no way around it now: College sports – at least in the two heavyweight sports of football and basketball – run through the Big Ten. The coaching is phenomenal and the talent is exceptional. We’ll focus on the latter in this space, specifically at one position: point guard. Here are the top five lead guards in the Big Ten heading into the 2026-27 season:

Top five Big Ten basketball point guards for 2026-27

UCLA guard Trent Perry puts up a shot over Oregon guard Wei Lin as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Jan. 28, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No. 5: Trent Perry, UCLA

In his two seasons with the Bruins, Trent Perry has filled the shooting guard position. But with Donovan Dent out of the picture and Perry’s new backcourt running mate – Texas Tech transfer Jaylen Petty – slotting off the ball, Perry is set to step into a lead-guard role.

And given his contribution of 2.8 assists as an off-ball guard in 2025-26, Perry has already displayed his playmaking ability. Expect a massive uptick in his usage rate, which will push all of his raw averages, including his already-solid 12.6 points per game from a season ago (on a sizzling 39.2 percent from deep).

No. 4: Stefan Vaaks, Illinois

Nov 27, 2025; San Diego, CA, USA; Providence Friars guard Stefan Vaaks (7) handles the ball against Wisconsin Badgers during the first half at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Stefan Vaaks led Providence in assists as a freshman in 2025-26 and showcased his ball-screen ability, he wasn’t exactly a true lead guard for the Friars.

He is projected to split playmaking duties with five-star guard Quentin Coleman, but there will have to be a go-to initiator in the backcourt, and we expect it to be Vaaks – especially after his recent FIBA performance . The jumbo-sized guard (Vaaks is listed at 6-foot-7, but is rumored to have grown several inches) can push the tempo in transition, is quite effective operating in the pick-and-roll and is a lights-out shooter.

How the Illini elect to utilize his skill set remains to be seen, though. If they keep Vaaks on the ball, his shooting – which is his top skill – won’t have as great an impact. Then again, playing Vaaks off the ball would neglect his playmaking ability. Most likely, Illinois will have Vaaks toggle between both roles. During his time at lead guard, though, he figures to be one of the best in the guard-strong Big Ten.

No. 3: Markus Burton, Indiana

Notre Dame guard Markus Burton celebrates during a NCAA men's basketball game against Missouri at Purcell Pavilion on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, in South Bend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Speaking of ball-screen maestros, Indiana’s Markus Burton is another player who is superb in pick-and-roll action. He can make every pass imaginable – pocket pass, lob, skip pass to the wing, etc. – and his knack for staying patient and putting big-man defenders in a bind is spectacular.

It certainly helps that Burton is a gifted scorer himself (19.1 career scoring average). And he isn’t just a creator in the two-man game. Burton is exceptionally quick, collapsing defenses and either getting a bucket for himself or finding an open teammate.

And he’s also a solid three-point shooter (career 33.2 percent), not to mention a pesky on-ball defender and excellent anticipator (1.8 steals per game). There aren’t many lead guards in the country better-equipped to orchestrate action on offense and serve as a defensive stalwart. Then again, in the Big Ten, there are two other guys …

No. 2: Elliot Cadeau, Michigan

Michigan guard Elliot Cadeau (3) celebrates a 3-pointer against Michigan State during the second half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A reigning national champion with an excellent hoops IQ, Elliot Cadeau, at least on paper, seems poised for a massive leap in 2026-27. He averaged "only" 10.5 points and 5.9 assists last season. But he was also the NCAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

He gave the Wolverines exactly what they needed – whenever they needed it. But he’ll step into a slightly different role next season. Naturally, his primary task will once again be setting the table for others, and he’ll have a similar – albeit not quite as talented – frontcourt to serve up.

Cadeau's scoring responsibilities may incrementally increase, though. And his ability to maintain his three-point efficiency will be a storyline worth monitoring. (Cadeau shot 28.1 percent from deep in two seasons at North Carolina before that number leapt to 37.6 percent at Michigan in 2025-26. He also has never shot better than 70.9 percent from the free-throw line.)

But if Cadeau, who also happens to be a stingy defender, continues to shoot the rock effectively and is a touch more aggressive in hunting for his own looks, he’ll be in the discussion as the premier lead guard in the country, likely right next to his in-state rival …

No. 1: Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. moves the ball against Illinois during the first half on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Facilitation? Best in the country. Defense? Lockdown. Scoring? Hey, 15.2 points isn’t half bad. Disapprove of some of his on-court antics all you want. It doesn’t change the cold-hard facts: Jeremy Fears Jr. enters 2026-27 as the best point guard in the Big Ten – and, for that matter, the entire country.

He’s a tempo-dictating, mistake-free player and a second coach on the floor for the Spartans. Fears controls every game he plays in and consistently generates points for his team while minimizing turnovers (9.4 assists against 2.4 turnovers in 2025-26).

And there is no quantifying his leadership abilities – on either end of the floor. His long-distance jumper is the key area of improvement for Fears (he shot 32.1 percent from deep last season, but teams often sagged off). Even if that doesn’t come around, though, Fears is firmly in the argument as the premier player in college hoops. And if his shooting does come around, he is likely the frontrunner.