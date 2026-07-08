What Illinois Learned From Stefan Vaaks' Strong FIBA Performance With Estonia

Incoming transfer wing Stefan Vaaks hasn’t been with the Illinois program recently, as he has been competing with Estonia , his national team, in the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers. In a 31-point win over Slovenia, Vaaks went for 20 points, four rebounds and seven assists before scoring 19 points and dishing out five dimes in a two-point falter against Czechia on Monday.



Here are five key takeaways from Vaaks’ two outings with Estonia:

Five observations from Stefan Vaaks' FIBA performance

Nov 18, 2025; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; Providence Friars guard Stefan Vaaks (7) shoots the ball against the New Hampshire Wildcats during the first half at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Stefan Vaaks’ shooting prowess has not been overblown

In the final minutes against Czechia, Vaaks almost single-handedly willed his squad to a win. He scored 11 of his team’s final 15 points – including three triples – while assisting on another bucket in that stretch. He has very deep range as a shooter, a lightning-quick release off the catch and is exceptionally comfortable shooting off the bounce.

His ability to pull-up going in either direction in ball-screen action will also be a huge plus for the Illini in 2026-27. Vaaks will draw so much attention as a shooter – whether the ball is in his hands or not – which will create driving lanes for the rest of the team. And, not for nothing, he can get really hot in a hurry.

2. Vaaks' rebounding needs to improve

Dec 6, 2025; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; Rhode Island Rams guard Jonah Hinton (5) and Providence Friars guard Stefan Vaaks (7) dive for a loose ball during the second half at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Five total rebounds in more than 50 minutes of action isn't cutting it for anybody – let alone someone like Vaaks who stands 6-foot-7. In his defense, as a perimeter-oriented player, Vaaks isn’t always in the best position to clean up on the glass.

Then again, Vaaks can make a more concerted effort to put himself in those positions. And with Illini coach Brad Underwood in his ear this season, Vaaks figures to be expending more effort in that facet of the game soon enough.

3. Vaaks’ ability to be aggressive while keeping his head up is extraordinary

“Be aggressive,” said every coach in the history of basketball to their best player. Gifted scorers – Vaaks certainly qualifies – are often told to hunt for their own shot, as that’s usually in the team’s best interest.

The difficulty – the near-impossible line to toe – is being aggressive while staying aware of your surroundings. To excel at slashing to the basket, a player almost must have tunnel vision. To be an elite catch-and-shoot threat, a player has to be setting up their shooting motion before even making a catch.

Vaaks can do both – get downhill or step into a jumper – yet marvelously finds a way to simultaneously scan the floor. He can be in the process of rising up for a jumper – and then whip a pass to an open teammate under the rim. Or Vaaks can be flying down the lane, seemingly poised to finish at the basket, before tossing a one-handed dime to a teammate in the opposite corner.

With the weapons Vaaks will have surrounding him in Champaign, his ability to consistently keep defenses guessing will pay dividends – both for himself and his squad.

4. Vaaks protects the ball exceptionally well for a high-usage player

Registering only three turnovers in his 50-plus minutes, Vaaks took excellent care of the rock for Estonia. Considering he routinely operates in ball-screen action, isn’t opposed to getting downhill (more on that shortly) and seemingly embraces any opportunity to push the pace in the open floor, his protection of the ball is thoroughly impressive. (Worth noting: He averaged 1.9 turnovers per game as a freshman at Providence.)

5. Vaaks’ slashing ability is severely underrated

Nov 28, 2025; San Diego, CA, USA; Providence Friars guard Stefan Vaaks (7) shoots a layup against the Florida Gators during the second half at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vaaks has often been characterized as a shooter and playmaker – both of which he certainly is. But he’s also a downhill threat. As a 6-foot-7 guard, he has the size. But he also has the ball on a string, is deceptively shifty and has a first step that often gets underestimated.

And the threat of his jumper, which forces defenders to play up, only makes his life easier getting to the rack. Toss in his patience around the hoop and his soft touch with both hands, and Vaaks is a fully polished scorer.