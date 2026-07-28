Big Ten Small Forward Power Rankings: Andrej Stojakovic or Pryce Sandfort at No. 1?

The Big Ten isn’t a league opposed to transfer-portal pickups. (Just ask Michigan, which practically won its 2026 national title via the portal.) But in this era, few conferences prioritize retention to the extent the Big Ten does. And in 2026-27, there are a handful of returners expected to carry a heavy load for their respective clubs – especially at small forward.

At that same position, though, there is also a pair of college-ready freshmen, both of whom appear poised to become massive contributors – and, for one, perhaps the go-to contributor – on their respective squads this coming season.

Big Ten point guard power rankings

Big Ten basketball 2026-27 small forward power rankings

Jan 2, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Pryce Sandfort (21) shoots the ball against Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 5: Brandon McCoy, Michigan

Although Brandon McCoy is listed as a guard and stands just 6-foot-5, he’ll slot into the three spot, playing alongside guards Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney (both of whom cracked the top five of their respective positional rankings).

With a reported wingspan of 6-foot-10 to go with superb athleticism – laterally and vertically – McCoy shouldn’t have any problem guarding positions 1 through 3, and he’ll be capable of checking some 4s.

6'5 PG Brandon McCoy Jr. was moving different at McDAA practices 🔥 @g0beezy pic.twitter.com/cXXAFLX0dL — Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) March 31, 2026

His physical traits offer him a high-floor on that end, but McCoy’s drive and intensity – he plays with that so-called “dog mentality” – is off the charts, especially for such a highly ranked recruit. Defense is often the facet of the game that gives many freshmen the most trouble in Year 1, but expect it to be an immediate strength for McCoy.

Offensively, that aggressiveness is reflected in McCoy’s downhill game. He’s explosive and physical. He seeks out contact and plays through it extremely well. McCoy is also a very active offensive rebounder, as well as a developing shooter from deep (long-distance success will determine his ceiling next season). Freshmen are rarely able to play “glue guy” roles, but McCoy has that potential in 2026-27. (Think McKenney last season for the Wolverines.)

No. 4: Coen Carr, Michigan State

Michigan State's Coen Carr dunks against Northwestern during the second half on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For the entirety of his three-year career in East Lansing, Coen Carr has been characterized by two things: 1) He is, without a doubt, the most explosive jumper in all of college basketball, and 2) he can’t shoot.

And in today’s era of basketball, it is really tough to create a consistent impact at 6-foot-6 if you aren't a shooter. But Carr is breaking that mold. He is the premier off-ball transition threat in the country – having Jeremy Fears Jr. running the fastbreak doesn’t hurt – and is an extremely effective slasher, the latter of which is even more impressive considering that defenders give Carr lots of space.

He also rebounds well on both sides of the floor, is a versatile on-ball defender and adequate help defender (as everyone coached by Tom Izzo inevitably is). Also, there has been growth from Carr in terms of his beyond-the-arc shooting, as he attempted 2.2 per game last season (though shot only 27.6 percent).

If he takes another step in the right direction as a shooter in 2026-27, he may play himself on to an All-Big Ten team and would help make the Spartans an extremely difficult out in March.

No. 3: Anthony Thompson, Ohio State

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Anthony Thompson (1) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a freshman, Anthony Thompson has an opportunity to be a bona fide star in Columbus next season. He is all of 6-foot-9, with mind-boggling length (7-foot-3 wingspan), not to mention solid spring off either two feet or one.

But his shot-making ability, which is advanced beyond his years, is his true weapon. Off-the-bounce triples, pull-up jumpers, fadeaways – pick your poison. Defenses are taught to live with any offensive player attempting those shots, but allowing Thompson to get to those looks is a recipe for disaster. With his size and high release point, Thompson gets to his spots at will, and he is efficient even when challenged.

Ohio State commit Anthony Thompson at McDAAG workouts! @ant_thompson26 pic.twitter.com/hUWgUpRDph — Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) March 30, 2026

He also happens to be a relatively versatile defender – and certainly is an excellent shot blocker. Thompson also is an underrated passer. But, again, scoring is his calling card. And it wouldn’t be a shock to see Thompson be one of the top scorers in the entire conference.

No. 2: Andrej Stojakovic, Illinois

Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) reacts after making a shot Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the Penn Quakers at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. Illinois Fighting Illini won 105-70. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Perhaps the country’s top returning downhill threat, Andrej Stojakovic is an unstoppable force attacking the rack. He has solid burst, a sturdy frame and, most importantly, an absolute refusal to be denied in getting to the bucket.

Stojakovic has that unique ability to understand when to elongate his steps, decelerate, Eurostep or simply seek out a body and create contact. And he also knows when to go off one foot before a help defender slides over – or be patient and play off two, where his footwork truly shines.

Defensively, he has developed into a suffocating on-ball presence, and he is also a plus rebounder at his position. But the story remains unchanged: his jumper must improve. If it does, Stojakovic will be leapfrogging to the top of this list – and many others in the 2026-27 campaign .

No. 1: Pryce Sandfort, Nebraska

Jan 24, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Pryce Sandfort (21) shoots over Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Bobby Durkin (3) during the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The best movement shooter in the nation, Pryce Sandfort is the embodiment of a gravity puller. He flips the game from 5-on-5 to 4-on-4 by demanding the unabated attention of an opposing defender. And in any scenario he is running off screens – which is practically every possession – Sandfort commands multiple bodies to run him off the line. Yet despite all of that, he still found a way to shoot 41.6 percent from deep and make 3.7 threes per game in 2025-26.

Sandfort, who has a lightning-quick release, is comfortable taking right-to-left or left-to-right threes off curls, can shoot off flares in either direction, and also excels working off handoffs, pitchbacks and essentially every catch-and-shoot scenario in the book.

He’s also a heady cutter, isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty on the boards – a rare sight for sharpshooters – and is a sound defender. (Also: He turned the ball over just 0.7 times per game last year, a huge bonus.)