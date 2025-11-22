Brad Underwood Sees Shades of Recent Illinois Great in Lucas Morillo
Fewer than 10 days after the early signing period got underway, Illinois has officially inked all three of its 2026 verbal commits. First it was forward Landon Davis, then combo guard Ethan Brown and, finally, the crown jewel of next year's class: Swiss Army Knife Lucas Morillo.
The embodiment of a modern-day player, Morillo is versatile and virtually position-less. Listed as a point guard by Rivals, a shooting guard by 247Sports and a small forward by ESPN, Morillo can play practically any spot on the floor. At 6-foot-7, 215 pounds, he could even play at power forward, if necessary.
Which former Illinois great does Lucas Morillo resemble?
Morillo, despite still being a high school senior, already has the overall skill set and frame to have earned a lofty comparison to a recent Illini from his future head coach in Brad Underwood.
“Yeah, he’s thicker. He’s much thicker," Underwood said of Morillo compared to other lead guards while speaking to the media Thursday. "We like those big, strong, physical guards. I think the thing that stood out with me was his playmaking and his ability to rebound. He elevates all of his teammates. He’s very comfortable playing with elite scorers. He’s very comfortable when he can score. He’s got maybe a little more Marcus Domask type to him than a Will Riley, because of his frame. But just a guy who elevates everybody around him."
Domask, remembered by most in Illini Nation for his reign as the king of Booty Ball, arrived in Champaign as a veteran with loads of experience under his belt. And at 215 pounds, he was a physical backcourt presence who could create for himself by attacking the basket but could also facilitate for teammates.
He impacted the game everywhere, averaging 15.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 2023-24, serving as a focal point, alongside Terrence Shannon Jr., on an Illinois club that made its first Elite Eight run since 2005.
Will Lucas Morillo make an immediate impact in 2026-27?
Can we expect similar production from Morillo? Perhaps not in Year 1, but given his size and frame, along with his dynamic abilities, it’s very possible that he will get in where he fits in and offer value from the jump. Especially considering the success rate of Underwood and his staff in recruiting insta-contributors, don’t be surprised if Morillo walks into Champaign next spring or summer and immediately lands on the Big Ten Freshman of the Year watch list.