Brad Underwood Offers Take on David Mirkovic Passing on National Team

It's early July, and incoming Illinois transfer Stefan Vaaks is currently repping his national team (Estonia), while Illini freshman Quentin Coleman has spent time with Team USA and is now attending the Jayson Tatum Camp. Seemingly, there is no internal pressure encouraging players to spend the entirety of their summer in Champaign.

As Illinois coach Brad Underwood said in Tuesday’s press conference, “They’re playing basketball … so the transition becomes pretty easy.” Yet big man David Mirkovic, who averaged 13.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists as a freshman in 2025-26, decided to pass up on playing for his national squad (Montenegro).

In Underwood’s opinion, it’s because Mirkovic recognizes the opportunity in front of him – and the benefits afforded by spending quality time on the Illinois campus during the offseason.

Brad Underwood on David Mirkovic passing up national team

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward David Mirkovic (0) is fouled by Connecticut Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think he truly understands the benefits of [strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher], and getting his body right, being in the best shape he can be, being the best prepared he can be,” Underwood said of Mirkovic.

“I think those opportunities are always going to be there with his national team. He’s an outstanding player. I think he understands he’s one of the best players in college basketball. And he wants to capitalize on making the most of that opportunity and felt like that was being here.”

Mirkovic was really good a season ago. If it wasn’t for Keaton Wagler dominating headlines as a virtually unprecedented breakout megastar, Mirkovic’s emergence would have been the Illini’s main storyline of the season.

But despite his first-year brilliance, there was clear room for improvement for Mirkovic – albeit less from the typical skill perspective and more from a physical standpoint.

Brad Underwood on David Mirkovic's development ahead of 2026-27

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood talks with forward David Mirkovic (0) during a practice session ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think the one thing with Mirk is just physically,” Underwood said. “Fletch does a great job of improving verticals, getting guys more athletic, getting guys leaned up, more comfortable and dialed in with what body weight should be.

“And then it’s just the confidence that goes with that. It’s the old cliche I’ve used a million times: The best thing about freshmen is they become sophomores. You see the confidence in that. It comes with experience. Then you start putting [together] the physical changes that he’s made.

“We’ve found a body weight that is very comfortable for him. And now it’s just adding muscle, adding strength. And I think you pair that with confidence, you get one of the best players in the country.”

Mirkovic hardly seemed short on confidence in 2025-26 – even, sometimes, to an irrational degree. (Remember how often, especially early in the season, he would grab-and-go before committing a boneheaded turnover in transition?)

But there is a different level of confidence associated with experience. And Mirkovic now has that. If he has also reached his ideal body weight, then it’s not up for debate. Underwood is spot on: Mirkovic will be one of the nation’s premier players next season .