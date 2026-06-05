Why Illinois Signee Quentin Coleman's Team USA Performance Is So Encouraging

Incoming Illinois recruit Quentin Coleman steadily climbed through the high school recruiting ranks over the past year for two primary reasons: his shooting ability and his playmaking.

It hasn’t even been a full trip around the sun since the Illini first offered Coleman (which came in late July 2025). And at the time, he was just the No. 172 recruit in the country (per 247Sports). Since then, he has rocketed to five-star status.

Coleman can score at all three levels, he can really stroke it from deep, and he has that oft-discussed “processing” ability, which has been all the buzz as of late in the hoops world.

How Illinois' Quentin Coleman fared in Team USA U18 pool play

All of that earned Coleman a spot on the Team USA U18 squad. Ironically, very little of it stood out during Team USA’s three games of pool play. In that trio of contests, Coleman shot just 13-for-37 (35.1 percent) from the field and only 4-for-15 (26.7 percent) from deep. And he registered just eight total assists (although the one you can find below is pretty sweet).

But players miss shots. That’s basketball. And playing mostly an off-ball role with Team USA, Coleman didn’t have many opportunities to facilitate for his teammates. For most five-star prospects, that would be the end of the story.

Why Illinois' Quentin Coleman may be even better than expected in 2026-27

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts after a play against the UConn Huskies during the first half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Players who are that gifted – players who have always been the star of the show – often struggle to find ways to impact the game when their usual role is diminished. Rarely is an ultra-polished skill set paired with a lunch-pail mentality. But it is with Coleman.

Despite standing just 6-foot-4 and lacking otherworldly athleticism or brute strength, Coleman went for 15 rebounds, 10 rebounds and 12 rebounds, respectively, over the three-game set – good for an average of 12.3 in pool play. (Notably, he did roughly the same en route to MVP honors at the Iverson Classic .)

It may be a result of Coleman spending the majority of his amateur days as a mostly unheralded prospect, or perhaps it’s simply in his DNA. In the end, that doesn’t matter. The final result is the same either way: Coleman, one of the most talented hoopers in the entire country, plays with the motor of the eighth man on a varsity roster.

It will likely be his shooting and playmaking that dominate the headlines next season during his time as an Illini, but it may very well be Coleman’s rebounding and sheer effort that elevate him to another level – and, most importantly, Illinois along with him.