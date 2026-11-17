On Saturday, four-star 2027 prospect Quinton Kitt , a 6-foot-6, 205-pound wing, signed with Illinois, joining fellow 2027 wing Mason Martin ( who signed the day before ). Head coach Brad Underwood spoke on Kitt’s signing in depth on Monday in his press conference.

Brad Underwood excited about Quinton Kitt

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts against the Connecticut Huskies in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It’s nice to have Quinton Kitt officially signed and on board,” Underwood began his Monday press conference. “Very, very excited about that young man. Obviously, the city of Peoria has been very good to Illinois basketball over the years. And he’s the next one in line.

“He’s at Monarch [Academy] in Kansas City right now, finishing his senior campaign. And we know he’s getting tremendous coaching there, playing against top-level competition, getting in the weight room, changing his body and continuing to work to become the best player he can be and be ready to help us.

“But a very versatile player, a very powerful player. He’s a guy that can shoot the basketball. He’s a guy that can challenge people with his body type and his athleticism. So, I love that about him. And, again, a very, very skilled, physical big combo guard/forward type that we felt like really fit into what we’re doing here. Very excited to have him.”

Originally from East Peoria, Kitt attended East Peoria High School for three seasons before heading to Monarch Academy. Last year, he averaged 22 points and seven rebounds, while shooting 50 percent from the field and 33 percent from deep. He pushed East Peoria to a program-record 29 wins.

For his AAU hoops, Kitt suited up for Meanstreets, where he was one of the most prolific scorers on the EYBL circuit, averaging 18.7 points while tacking on 4.8 rebounds.

Here to represent his home state.



Welcome to the Orange and Blue, Quinton: https://t.co/BaAtF941p8 pic.twitter.com/p78Gbfczu4 — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 14, 2026

At least for now, Kitt is essentially a pure scorer. He is a respectable shooter from deep – although not exactly a sharpshooter – and has a midrange game and can finish around the rim.

Naturally, in Champaign, his midrange – which includes a vast array of pull-up jumpers and fadeaways – will be quickly phased out. But his rim-attacking won’t be. Kitt, at 205 pounds, already has a Big Ten-ready body.

2027 Meanstreets - Quinton Kitt @quintonkitt (Illinois Commit) had a highlight filled weekend at our #RLHoops Chicago Showing including a 30pts & 20reb game pic.twitter.com/FuVa92YJet — RecruitLook Hoops (@RL_Hoops) April 5, 2026

He’ll be able to use his frame and savviness to get to the rim and convert – even as a freshman. And Kitt’s jumper should be enough to keep defenses honest. His ability to be effective as a cutter and offensive rebounder should also allow him to get some easy ones.

Defensively, with his plus athletic traits, combined with his size and length, Kitt shouldn’t have a steep learning curve on the ball. Although, as always with a freshman, it remains to be seen how he’ll fare on defense off the ball once he arrives on campus next year.