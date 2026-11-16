Illinois (3-1) is set to take its second road trip of the season – the first was that Texas Tech loss – and the level of competition certainly isn’t dropping off. Duke (3-1) is the opponent for Tuesday night, and it’s safe to say the Illini, who will be the heavy favorite in the vast majority of their 2026-27 contests, won’t be the team-to-beat in Durham.

ESPN’s Basketball Power Index picks favorite for Illinois basketball at Duke

Nov 2, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer gestures during the first half against the Army Black Knights at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Per ESPN’s BPI, the Illini have just a 25.7 percent chance of knocking off the Blue Devils. Interestingly, this is the only contest on the entire schedule that the metric isn’t leaning in Illinois’ direction. Yet, evidently, this one isn’t particularly close.

That’s just a reflection of how good Duke is, though. Jon Scheyer’s squad, despite its loss last week at Michigan State, remains atop the BPI leaderboard. And it is No. 1 by a fairly wide margin. Illinois, meanwhile, sits at No. 3, with Florida sandwiched between the two programs.

Is ESPN’s forecast of Illinois-Duke a fair assessment?

Nov 13, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood before tip-off of a game with the Sam Houston Bearkats at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At first glance, the knee-jerk reaction is no. The Illini and Blue Devils entered this campaign in the same exact tier. Metrics and pundits alike all agreed: Florida, Duke and Illinois are separated by very slim margins… and then it’s everyone else.

Since then, Illinois fell on the road against Texas Tech. That’s nothing to be ashamed of. Duke fell in Chicago against Michigan State. That’s also hardly a poor loss.

So, are these two teams still on an even playing field? If so, then the only difference would be the venue of this outing – which, admittedly, is a key factor, but shouldn’t skew the numbers this much.

But that isn’t the reality. Things have changed. For now, the Illini and Blue Devils aren’t exactly operating at the same level. Illinois, for one, doesn’t have its preseason All-American in David Mirkovic . It’s also down Jake Davis . In all likelihood, three freshmen will start for the Illini on Tuesday night.

Also, in its “buy” games, Duke has looked superb. Illinois, at times, has been vulnerable – especially on defense in its last outing vs. Sam Houston . Even on a neutral floor, it’d be tough to say the Blue Devils wouldn’t have an edge walking into this one.

In Cameron Indoor, that edge suddenly transforms into a massive advantage. In other words: ESPN’s prediction that Illinois essentially wins this game one out of four times is very on the mark.