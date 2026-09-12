Brad Underwood Explains Why Illinois Added Transfer Quentin McCoy

Illinois basketball has made something of a habit of turning each and every roster addition into big news. Whether it’s a blue-chip recruit, a superstar transfer or a sneaky find with serious upside, the Illini keep making splashes.

But Quentin McCoy, added by llinois as a transfer from Arizona State just a few weeks ago, fell into none of those categories. Barely a ripple.



So why exactly did Illinois bring McCoy into the mix? Brad Underwood explains below:

Brad Underwood on Illinois' decision to add late transfer Quentin McCoy

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts against the Connecticut Huskies in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Just a terrific young man,” Underwood said at the Kiwanis Club event on Tuesday in Champaign. “He fit everything that we’re looking for. He has been at the Division I level. He’s experienced. He knows what it takes to be a great, great teammate. He’s a guy that can help us in practice. He’s been at the high-major level.

“And he’s a guy that we know – tied to Ayo [Dosunmu]. So we were very comfortable in who he was as a young man. He’s an outstanding student. All of those things play into the character piece we were looking for. And we’re excited to have him.”

Coming back to his home state!



Welcome to the famILLy, Quentin! pic.twitter.com/64BOrSt5Xb — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) August 28, 2026

McCoy’s stat line is far from gaudy. Over two seasons at Arizona State, he appeared in nine games and totaled just seven minutes. McCoy has attempted only one field goal in his career.

But the Illini didn’t need another five-star on the squad. There’s only one ball – and that already may not be enough for the ball-dominant personnel up and down Illinois’ roster.

And if Underwood and Co. managed to bring in one of those fifth-year players, they would be facing that exact problem (not to mention the eligibility hurdles).

How would the Illini get a high-producing veteran, who would surely expect minutes, into the rotation? And if said player wasn't getting quality minutes, how would they keep him engaged? None of those problems will be arising.

Very likely, McCoy recognizes he is going to be on the outside of the rotation looking in. As Underwood himself said, McCoy is “a guy that can help us in practice.” McCoy, per Underwood, has the character and academics necessary to fit the Illini’s needs. And he is no slouch on the court (he was a standout high school player) – even if he isn’t a stud by high-major standards.

“I’m tired of all the nonsense, really,” Underwood said, alluding to the current chaos surrounding fifth-year players. “I don’t know where it’s going to go. We were going to leave [the final roster spot] open, and really not fill it. There was no real desire to look and go to the courts and do all of that.

“And this was the perfect fit,” he said of McCoy. “Again, we’re going to take character. We’re going to take guys that fit us. … It always pays to have your roster filled – and I really believe that.”