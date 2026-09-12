Illinois Misses on UConn-Bound Five-Star NaVorro Bowman Jr.: What Now?

The date has been circled on calendars across Central Illinois for weeks, and maybe months: Sept. 12 – Saturday – brings a matchup with Duke, the defending ACC champions, which will serve as the first true litmus test of the year for Bret Bielema’s Illini .

But over on the hardwood, this weekend was also supposed to be a make-or-break stretch for Illinois basketball’s 2027 recruiting endeavors, as five-star NaVorro Bowman Jr. was all set for a visit to Champaign . Instead, Bowman, who also had future visits set to Texas and Arizona, made his decision after just one stop: Storrs, Connecticut.

Illinois target NaVorro Bowman Jr. commits to UConn

NEWS: 5⭐️ NaVorro Bowman Jr. has committed to UConn, source told @Rivals.



The 6-3 point guard is the No. 11 overall recruit in the 2027 class. https://t.co/2SJBv2hXZ2 pic.twitter.com/GItqvGYWOq — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) September 10, 2026

Dan Hurley and the Huskies have now knocked out the Illini in two of the past three NCAA Tournaments – in the Elite Eight and Final Four, mind you – and now are taking down Illinois on the recruiting trail.

But in a few months, Brad Underwood and his club will have their opportunity to exact revenge on UConn on the Illini’s second home court: Chicago’s United Center, which is set to host Illinois-UConn on Dec. 4.

The result of that game won’t change the matter at hand for Illinois, though, which is its need for a 2027 guard. It’s far too early to make any hard-and-fast predictions, but the Illini must prepare for the reality of freshman Quentin Coleman heading off to the NBA after one season in Champaign. And clearly Illinois’ recruiting involvement with Bowman – and others – reflects a similar sentiment from the Illini coaching staff.

So with Bowman off the board, what – or more specifically who – is the next step for the Illini? Well, ultra-dynamic 2027 guard Cayden Daughtry had been an Illinois target. But he released his top 14 in late August and the Illini were nowhere to be found on it.

In this era, players aren’t opposed to adding programs to their list of potential destinations, but it’s safe to assume with a whopping 14 schools making the cut, those not on Daughtry’s list are truly out of the mix. Illinois also offered a few other highly rated 2027 guards (namely Nasir Anderson and Reese Alston) who didn’t include the Illini among their top schools.

But there is a stud guard Illinois appears to remain firmly in the running for: King Gibson . Gibson, a three-level scorer with solid playmaking abilities and coveted positional size (6-foot-4), recently released his top 10 – which included the Illini. The only bad news: Gibson set five visits, none of which were to Champaign. (A silver lining: King's scheduled visit to Storrs is no longer happening, per On3’s Joe Tipton.)

With the addition of NaVorro Bowman Jr., UConn will no longer host 5⭐️ PG Cayden Daughtry, Top-15 CG King Gibson, or Top-30 PG Micah Gordon for official visits, a source told @Rivals. https://t.co/RvvbZ45vux — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) September 10, 2026

Illinois hasn’t been strongly linked to any other prominent lead or combo guards in the class of 2027. So the options are: 1) pour everything into landing Gibson, 2) turn to the transfer portal following the 2026-27 campaign or 3) potentially turn to high-upside freshman Ethan Brown in 2027-28.

The Illini, who have built a reputation as one of the premier roster-building programs in the country over the past few years, probably can’t go wrong either way.