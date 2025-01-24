Brad Underwood: Illinois Basketball Needs Tomislav Ivisic to Be 'Whole'
No. 17 Illinois played its first game of the season without sophomore center Tomislav Ivisic on Thursday against Maryland, and the difference between the before and after pictures was something that belonged on a late-night infomercial.
At Michigan State last Sunday, the Illini (13-6, 5-4 Big Ten) nearly upended the Spartans on their home floor as Ivisic, suffering through a bout of strep throat, contributed 13 points, five rebounds and four assists in a game that Illinois coach Brad Underwood says he "shouldn't have played."
Against Maryland, Ivisic sat out and changed the entire schedule – geometry, chemistry, philosophy – for the Illini. Although swingman Tre White and forward Will Riley also missed practice during the week (both played against the Terrapins), it was immediately clear what was off for Illinois against Maryland.
"Everything gets distorted when you lose a great player," Underwood said.
Without the 7-foot-1 Ivisic on the floor to take up space, block shots, cover for other defenders and discourage post touches and drives into the lane, the Terps chewed up the Illini inside: 62 points in the paint and 50.0 percent field-goal shooting. Maryland's Julian Reese (career-high 27 points) and Derik Queen trampled Illinois inside, combining for 52 points and 23 rebounds.
"I mean, I'm not gonna sit here and say they weren't trying," guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn said of his frontcourt teammates tasked with checking the Terps' big men. "Dudes were in there fighting for their life. When you got big Reese and big Queen down there, you know, it's gonna be tough. It's not supposed to be easy for us."
It most certainly was not. Underwood tried seemingly everything to at least slow Maryland's bigs, throwing White, Jake Davis and Carey Booth at the problem and watching them bounce away harmlessly. Starters Morez Johnson Jr. and Ben Humrichous battled foul trouble but were mostly ineffective when they were on the floor. As an exasperated Underwood told the media afterward, as if unburdening his soul at confessional, "I played a zone tonight."
Looking back, would he have done anything differently?
"Let's see ... grow Jake eight inches. Put 35 pounds on Ben. Have Kerry become 260 pounds instead of 210," Underwood quipped. "You know, they're a really good three-point shooting team. They didn't have a three at half. We hold them to three [for the game]. You're going to pick your poison. If you're going to double, then those guys shoot the cover off of it."
Illinois got a glimpse of life without lead guard Kasparas Jakucionis and didn't love it – but it could be argued that Ivisic is even more valuable to the Illini. Underwood said Ivisic has been the team's highest-graded defensive player in almost every game this season, and he attributed the Illini's 16 turnovers against the Terps, in part, to the absence of Ivisic, whom the coach says takes pressure off Jakucionis and secondary ball-handler Kylan Boswell.
Should Illinois hold its breath for Ivisic's return ahead of Sunday's home game against Northwestern? Maybe not. Although the Illini big man sat with the team for the Maryland game, Underwood said he has been "deathly sick" and wasn't close to playing Thursday.
"We've just got to find a way to get whole again so guys can settle back into their roles," Underwood said.