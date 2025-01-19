Illinois Coach Brad Underwood Won't Blame Refs for Michigan State Loss
For all the scowls, snarls and shouts coming from the Illinois sideline Sunday at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan, Illini coach Brad Underwood was, by comparison, a picture of zen-like contentment by the time he hit the postgame presser following his club's 80-78 loss to Michigan State.
"Anybody in here expected anything different?" Underwood said with a weary smile to open his remarks. "A good college basketball game."
Many Illini fans thought not. Social media was bustling in the aftermath with hot takes howling over the foul calls against Illinois and memes clowning the game officials. Illini guard Kasparas Jakucionis fouled out after just nine minutes of game action, and a critical technical foul was issued by referee Jeffrey Anderson on the Illinois bench in the late stages as the Illini were gamely clawing back into the game with Jakucionis on the sideline.
But when given the opportunity in his media session, Underwood – though disappointed – wouldn't pile on.
"They teed our bench. Their guy was up, but our guys got the T," Underwood said. "So I didn't get the T – it was considered on our bench. Unfortunate. Two-point game. But Jeff's a great official. He's one of the best in the country."
As for the whistles on Jakucionis, Underwood gave the officials further grace – mostly.
"I'm not gonna go there without ... especially 'til I watch the film," he said. "But the fourth one was awful. I'll say that he got shoved in the back and pushed into a guy. And I mean, that one was just gross. Gross. I mean, how?"
If Underwood seemed oddly content as he offered his postgame thoughts, it's likely because he could be observed extrapolating in real time what his Illini squad will be capable of when fully galvanized and facing something even slightly more favorable than Sunday's dire game circumstances (including center Tomislav Ivisic playing through a nasty case of strep throat).
"I thought we handled a lot of tough situations today pretty well," he said. "Best player in the game played [nine] minutes. You saw just a little bit of what he could do when he was in – just controlled the whole game with pick-and-rolls and passes. And, unfortunately, today he didn't get a play."