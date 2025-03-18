Stirring Brad Underwood's Memories of Past NCAA Tournament Glories
As it turns out, you really never do forget your first.
At least, that was the takeaway from Illinois coach Brad Underwood's post-Selection Sunday press conference, during which he was asked if could recall his earliest NCAA Tournament memrories, either as a fan or coach.
"Man, you're asking me to go way, way back as a fan, you know?" Underwood said with a smile. "I mean, I'm going back to John Wooden days, UCLA, as a kid. As a fan, watching those, I remember Notre Dame – Kelly Tripucka and Adrian Dantley. And I remember John Wooden, the Bill Walton games."
A quick bit of math would put Underwood, now 62, at no older than a boy of about 10 when he was first exposed to the magic of those early-1970s-era Bruins, who won two national championships behind Wooden's disciplined, metronomic coaching and the skillful brilliance of two-time national Player of the Year Walton.
Dantley and Tripucka starred separately at South Bend, but they made those Digger Phelps-led Irish teams throughout the '70s and into the early '80s potent forces in the NCAA Tournament – and an awful lot of fun to watch.
"And then as a coach," Underwood recalled, "my first game as a head coach was a pretty memorable game – beating VCU in the 5-12 game on a four-point play. So you don't forget that one every day."
In fact, Underwood's entire first year as a Division I coach was a banger: He led Stephen F. Austin to a 32-3 season and an undefeated mark in the old Southland Conference. But the pièce de résistance came in the postseason, in only the Lumberjacks' second-ever appearance in the NCAAs.
In SFA's opening game of the tournament, down 67-63 with under 10 seconds to play, Lumberjacks guard Thomas Walkup dribbled full-court, tearing through the middle of the floor and into the paint before kicking to the wing, where guard Desmond Haymon coolly sank a three, absorbed the foul by a closing VCU defender and converted the free throw. Underwood's crew – seeded 12th – went on upend the fifth-seeded Rams 77-75 in overtime in a truly unforgettable NCAA Tournament first-weekend gem for college hoops fans of a certain age.
"That's the fun part of this time of year, is it brings back a lot of great memories," Underwood said. "You love hearing the theme song of CBS and the tournament. It's all fun."