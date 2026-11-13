Brad Underwood: Quentin Coleman 'Was The Best Player on the Court' in Texas Tech Loss

It hasn’t taken Quentin Coleman very many outings to assert himself as one of college basketball’s premier players. The Illinois freshman needed one game to skyrocket up the metrics – but that was against a mid-major team. He followed it up with another gem vs. Penn, the reigning Ivy League champions.

But could he sustain that success against a top-25 team? The answer was a resounding yes in Lubbock on Tuesday night, despite a loss to Texas Tech . Just ask Illini coach Brad Underwood:

Brad Underwood on Quentin Coleman: 'He's fearless'

Nov 10, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Quentin Colman (11) drives the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Damarion Dennis (1) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“You get dinged around a little bit,” Underwood said of Coleman’s night at Texas Tech. “Then he just continues to make plays. He’s fearless. He was the best player on the court. I didn’t think there was any doubt about that.

“His shot-making. His toughness. We’ve got to get him to continue to want to fight defensively, and we got to get him rebounding to the level he’s comfortable with. We’re asking him to do a lot without [David Mirkovic].

“And he played like the best player. And he showed that. I have got tremendous admiration for what he went through. It’s not easy to not feel great and go out and fight through all that – especially for a young guy.”

OK, admittedly, both teams were down an All-American on Tuesday (JT Toppin for Texas Tech and Mirkovic for Illinois). Still, it’s not as though either side lacked talent.

Each member of the Red Raiders’ backcourt of Cruz Davis and Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn led a mid-major conference in scoring last season. Donovan Atwell hit 130 three-pointers in 2025-26. Darrion Williams is a two-time All-Big 12 selection.

What about Illinois? Hello, Andrej Stojakovic. Tomislav Ivisic has been hooping. Stefan Vaaks is an elite offensive player. But the craziest part: We don’t disagree with Underwood.

Coleman, even though the Illini lost the game, was the best player on the court – and it wasn’t particularly close. Defensively, he was a madman off the ball. He finished with two steals, and probably had five other deflections – including one of the best backside help plays on a post lob that we’ve seen … ever?

He tacked on three offensive rebounds. Coleman also had four assists. And, of course, he hit ultra-difficult shot after ultra-difficult shot to keep Illinois alive. He wound up going 5-for-6 from long range and finished with a team-high 19 points.

QUENTIN COLEMAN, ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! 🤯 The freshman cuts it to FIVE after Illinois trailed by 22!



📺 Big XII Men's Basketball on Peacock & NBCSN pic.twitter.com/gIxuFpYBMX — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) November 11, 2026

Oh, and did we forget to mention Coleman was sick and banged up? He went down on multiple occasions because of a mild injury of some sort. Then, in the middle of the game, he exited the court to stand over a garbage can – likely throwing up – before returning a few minutes after.

So let’s summarize: It was a flu-game combined with who knows what else in one of the toughest road environments in the nation. And Coleman, a freshman, was still the best player on the court. That’s how special of a player he is.