Social Media Reacts to Illinois Basketball Falling at Texas Tech
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For the first 20 minutes of Tuesday's game at United Supermarkets Arena, Illinois basketball looked like a team that had accidentally boarded the wrong flight to Lubbock. For the next 20, the Illini looked like one of the best teams in the country. Unfortunately, basketball is a 40-minute game.
No. 3 Illinois (2-1) suffered its first loss of the season, falling 84-78 to No. 16 Texas Tech in a game that was equal parts encouraging and infuriating.
The first half was nothing short of a disaster for Illini coach Brad Underwood's squad. After averaging 116 points through its first two games, Illinois finally encountered an opponent capable of fighting back. And, boy, did Texas Tech fight back.
The Red Raiders built a lead as large as 22 points, overwhelming Illinois with defensive pressure and physicality. The Illini committed 11 first-half turnovers and entered the locker room trailing 49-29.
Illinois looked like a completely different team coming out of halftime, playing with much greater intensity on both ends of the floor. The Illini tightened up on defense, limited their turnovers and finally began finding their rhythm on offense. Quentin Coleman and Andrej Stojakovic helped lead the comeback, finishing with 19 and 18 points, respectively.
What once appeared to be a blowout quickly turned into a competitive game, as Illinois steadily chipped away at the deficit and eventually pulled within a single point. After being thoroughly outplayed in the opening half, the Illini had somehow given themselves a legitimate chance to steal a victory.
But the comeback ultimately fell short, largely because of two glaring weaknesses: free-throw shooting and rebounding.
Illinois finished an abysmal 8-for-19 from the charity stripe, leaving 11 valuable points on the table in a game decided by just six. The rebounding battle was equally frustrating, as Texas Tech dominated the glass 43-32 and repeatedly capitalized on second-chance opportunities.
Perhaps no possession better summarized Illinois' struggles than one in which the Red Raiders grabbed three offensive rebounds before eventually knocking down a three-pointer. For a team desperately trying to complete a comeback, those are the kinds of possessions that can make all the difference.
There are certainly positives for Brad Underwood and company to build on, particularly the resilience they displayed against a talented opponent. However, the Illini also learned that their explosive offense alone won't be enough to win every game. And, as expected, social media had plenty to say about it:
It's a long season folks
Was supposed to be elite
They're free for a reason
Gotta get healthy
A budding superstar
A freshman sensation
The boys fought hard
Another test coming up soon
Not right now, Jon
Primarily covers Illinois football, basketball and golf, with an emphasis on news, analysis and features. Hegde, an electrical engineering student at Illinois with an affinity for sports writing, has been writing for On SI since April 2025. He can be followed and reached on Instagram @pranavhegde__.