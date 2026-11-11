Social Media Reacts to Illinois Basketball Falling at Texas Tech

For the first 20 minutes of Tuesday's game at United Supermarkets Arena, Illinois basketball looked like a team that had accidentally boarded the wrong flight to Lubbock. For the next 20, the Illini looked like one of the best teams in the country. Unfortunately, basketball is a 40-minute game.

No. 3 Illinois (2-1) suffered its first loss of the season, falling 84-78 to No. 16 Texas Tech in a game that was equal parts encouraging and infuriating.

The first half was nothing short of a disaster for Illini coach Brad Underwood's squad. After averaging 116 points through its first two games, Illinois finally encountered an opponent capable of fighting back. And, boy, did Texas Tech fight back.

The Red Raiders built a lead as large as 22 points, overwhelming Illinois with defensive pressure and physicality. The Illini committed 11 first-half turnovers and entered the locker room trailing 49-29.

Illinois looked like a completely different team coming out of halftime, playing with much greater intensity on both ends of the floor. The Illini tightened up on defense, limited their turnovers and finally began finding their rhythm on offense. Quentin Coleman and Andrej Stojakovic helped lead the comeback, finishing with 19 and 18 points, respectively.

Final: Texas Tech 84, Illinois 78 — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 11, 2026

What once appeared to be a blowout quickly turned into a competitive game, as Illinois steadily chipped away at the deficit and eventually pulled within a single point. After being thoroughly outplayed in the opening half, the Illini had somehow given themselves a legitimate chance to steal a victory.

But the comeback ultimately fell short, largely because of two glaring weaknesses: free-throw shooting and rebounding.

Illinois finished an abysmal 8-for-19 from the charity stripe, leaving 11 valuable points on the table in a game decided by just six. The rebounding battle was equally frustrating, as Texas Tech dominated the glass 43-32 and repeatedly capitalized on second-chance opportunities.

Perhaps no possession better summarized Illinois' struggles than one in which the Red Raiders grabbed three offensive rebounds before eventually knocking down a three-pointer. For a team desperately trying to complete a comeback, those are the kinds of possessions that can make all the difference.

There are certainly positives for Brad Underwood and company to build on, particularly the resilience they displayed against a talented opponent. However, the Illini also learned that their explosive offense alone won't be enough to win every game. And, as expected, social media had plenty to say about it:

It's a long season folks

Remember Keaton was awful against Bama and UConn last year and then something clicked. Playing six freshman in one of the toughest environments in college basketball leads to some tough nights but they will be better because of it. #Illini — Aarman Sethi (@asethi03) November 11, 2026

So many #illini fans diving up on the season after the 3rd game. Let me tell you something. THEY WERE NOT GOING UNDEFEATED. — Brian Bridges (@brianbridges32) November 11, 2026

Please all you Illini fans don’t over react. It’s a 70% freshman team in their first college basketball game away in one of the hardest arena in the country and mounted a 20 point come back at half. Relax. 🙄 #illini — griffin (@g_scag) November 11, 2026

Some of these #illini hot takes tonight are completely unhinged. 😂 It’s GAME THREE. We’ve got freshmen playing big minutes in a hostile environment, and you all are expecting a finished product in November. The overreactions are WILD. CHILLLL. — Steffo H (@steffo1343) November 11, 2026

If I see one more post about bashing Brad underwood or a player I’m going to lose it. Be better #illini nation. It’s the third game of the season and we lost to a ranked team on the road without 2 starters. Genuinely be better people. — Champaignful Sports (@PaignfulSports9) November 11, 2026

Was supposed to be elite

This is BU's M.O. Lose an early game at neutral site or away. Every single year. And it has pretty much worked for moving forward. I just want my elite #Illini to actually play like one a whole season. Is that a ridiculous ask? — Ryan Huffer (@ryhuff13) November 11, 2026

They're free for a reason

DID FREE THROWS COST ILLINOIS? 😬



The Illini go just 8-19 from the free throw line in a six-point loss to Texas Tech pic.twitter.com/8hcefFAZyx — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) November 11, 2026

Illinois missed 11 free throws and lost by 6



All they needed was to make 55% of their misses and it’s a tie game#Illini — Josh Agrest (@OhMyJosh22) November 11, 2026

What was Mrs Dosumu's favorite line? Oh yeah! "Make your damn free throws"! #Illini — Jason (@CPbloggerdad) November 11, 2026

Free throws. Free throws. Free throws. Hit em and a Win. #illini — TBat (@TBat24) November 11, 2026

Illinois falls to Texas Tech 84-78.



Look at these free-throw numbers:



🔴 Texas Tech: 23/26 (88.5%)

🟠 Illinois: 8/19 (42.1%)



ELEVEN missed free throws in a SIX-POINT loss! You can’t leave that many points at the line and expect to win on the road/home/neutral court. #Illini — Kedric Prince (@KedPrince4) November 11, 2026

The #Illini were 8 of 19 from the FT line. How much did they lose by? 6. Yeah… — TheKeithKingReport (@The_KeithKing) November 11, 2026

They got it together in the 2nd half but man, those free throws. #woof #Illini — Matt Hein (@matthein30) November 11, 2026

8-19 FT will help you lose #Illini — Tim Schrage (@TimSchrage86) November 11, 2026

Stef Vaaks and Quentin Coleman’s free throws are a legitimate problem #illini — Andrew Fulk (@fulknA) November 11, 2026

Gotta get healthy

I tell you what



Get healthy



Make FTs



Don’t go down 20 in a half



This team wins



Quentin Coleman is a dawg — I L L (@illinisports06) November 11, 2026

Overall a pretty inspiring second half performance. Down 20 at the half and cut it to 2. Lights were bright for the freshmen in 1H but settled in and played with a lot of intensity in 2H.



Similar to Alabama game last year, you’re just not gonna win a top 25 matchup when you… pic.twitter.com/AaarYjfE7y — Connor Pils (@TheConnorPils) November 11, 2026

With a fully healthy Illini team I would beg the tournament committee to put us and Texas Tech in the same region. Wouldn’t scare me one bit with Mirk and potentially Jake back — Hokie Hoffy (@HokieHoffy) November 11, 2026

Rough loss for the Illini but found a star in Coleman and they showed a lot of fight. If Mirk is playing they win easily — BrodyTheKid 👊🏼 (@BrodyTk) November 11, 2026

A budding superstar

#Illini freshman Quentin Coleman scored 19 points on 7/9 shooting



Despite throwing up and getting banged up



Not a shocker why many think he's a 2027 NBA Draft lottery pick pic.twitter.com/YfiNTTctT6 — Carson Gourdie (@GourdieReport) November 11, 2026

Quentin Coleman is a real demon tho he’s top 5 — Owen_ (@SomewhatCasuall) November 11, 2026

Quentin Coleman:

19 points. 7-9 FG. 5-6 3P. 5 rebounds. 4 assists. 2 steals.



This season…

17.0 points. 63.6% FG. 41.2% 3P. 6.0 rebounds. 4.0 assists. https://t.co/quFKRt0KAH — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) November 11, 2026

QUENTIN COLEMAN WON'T LET ILLINOIS GO EASY



ILLINOIS DOWN 4 pic.twitter.com/9aquJCftKG — Oate Noats (@OatetheNoats) November 11, 2026

Quentin Coleman is legit. All these freshmen getting this early experience in a hostile environment and having the 2nd half they've had, bodes well for the future. Add Mirk and with their depth, #Illini could be a wagon come March. — ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@cubbiefans) November 11, 2026

Quentin Coleman is tuff — ឵឵឵ ឵឵ً (@Chipppy_) November 11, 2026

quentin coleman gonna be a star — Jalen Harper (@JalenHarper10) November 11, 2026

Coleman needs to shoot the ball more. That’s the tweet. #illini — Benchpressers (@Benchpressers) November 11, 2026

A freshman sensation

Lincoln Williams isn’t Illinois best player. He’s my favorite player tho! — Wayne (@SpiderWebb99) November 11, 2026

This is the Land of Lincoln Williams. — SKS (@SteveKSnider) November 11, 2026

Lincoln Williams makes it look too easy — Illini Ty (@The_illini_Ty) November 11, 2026

Everyone needs to play like Lincoln Williams. Dude just plays hard. — Ethan Crain (@e_crain_21) November 11, 2026

Lincoln Williams gonna be a 4yr problem for college basketball — ⛹️‍♂️ nba law boy ⛹️‍♂️ (@lol_overruled) November 11, 2026

Lincoln Williams was a gift — Illini Ty (@The_illini_Ty) November 11, 2026

The boys fought hard

Gotta give Brad Underwood and his staff a lot of credit with their halftime adjustments. One possession game with 8:00 to go. Down 20 at half. Go complete the comeback now. — Cody Delmendo (@cody_illini) November 11, 2026

Well, props to Brad Underwood and the Illini for making it a game.



This team just looked a little nervous, timid, and a step behind for the large part tonight.



But, if they can be the team they were in the second half, watch out. #Illini — Grant Dahlstrom (@GrantDahlstrom) November 11, 2026

Another test coming up soon

They're gonna have to play A LOT better at Duke next week..... #Illini — Brandon Bender (@brandonmbender) November 11, 2026

Not right now, Jon

Texas Tech with a healthy JT Toppin is a national title contender.



Texas Tech without JT Toppin is still really, really good.



Red Raiders with a needle moving win against Illinois in Lubbock.



United Supermarkets Arena is one of the great venues in the sport. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 11, 2026