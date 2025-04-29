Brad Underwood With Hilarious Reaction to Illinois Landing Andrej Stojakovic
Scrolling through Illinois coach Brad Underwood’s X feed is usually a fairly dull process. It’s an account that consists of mostly re-posts, little opinion and zero controversy. Rarely updated more than once a week, it's a typical NCAA head coach's social media account.
A seemingly even-keeled individual off the court, Underwood keeps it professional on X – a fairy stark contrast with Illini counterpart Bret Bielema, the college football king of online snark and social media merrymaking.
But after locking up the hugely significant commitment of Cal transfer wing Andrej Stojakovic on Monday morning, all bets were off. Underwood, however subtlely, allowed himself an opportunity to channel his inner Bielema.
Practically only moments after landing Stojakovic, Underwood found occasion for a profile picture change, and it’s safe to say he outdid himself – and likely Bielema:
The image originally began circulating on social media about a week ago in response to Illinois' signing of international prospect Mihailo Petrovic, the fourth player added to the team's 2025-26 roster from Europe's Balkans region. Over the past two years, Underwood and his staff have mined more international talent – and to great effect – than perhaps any other program in college hoops.
Clearly, the (seemingly AI-generated) picture caught the eye of Underwood – and he is embracing his newfound status as an "International gangster."
Stojakovic – whose father Peja is a Croatian of Greek and Serbian descent – joins an Illini roster nearly half comprised of Euro talent, including Petrovic (Serbia), Tomislav and Zvonimir Ivisic (Croatia) and David Mirkovic (Montenegro).
Now Underwood, in his time off from his burgeoninig comedy career, must find time to mesh an uber-talented Illini roster that appears poised to enter next season as a Final Four contender.