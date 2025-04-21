Cal Transfer Andrej Stojakovic Set to Visit Illinois Campus on Tuesday
In the early weeks of the college basketball transfer portal period, Illinois and coach Brad Underwood knew exactly what they wanted to help replace some key contributors from last season, but selling their top targets on the idea of joining the 2025-26 Illini was another story.
That's why the next 24 hours or so could be critical for the program, as Cal sophomore guard Andrej Stojakovic is expected to visit Champaign on Tuesday, according to a report from On3.
Underwood has made it clear his hope is to land more experience through the portal, ideally in a combo guard or a "bigger" forward, but it also goes without saying that he's on the lookout for more shooting to fit into his preferred five-out offensive scheme.
Stojakovic doesn't fit perfectly into that mold – he's a 6-foot-7, 205-pound guard who hit only 31.8 percent of his three-point attempts last season – but the potential is too great to pass up. An All-ACC honorable mention with the Golden Bears, Stojakovic now has great experience (averaging 27.6 minutes over 61 career NCAA games) after playing extensively as a freshman at Stanford.
He also has sound shooting mechanics and is the son of one of the top perimeter-shooting forwards in NBA history, Peja Stojakovic. Andrej's touch beyond the arc could very well improve after another offseason of work and playing within an offense that won't demand he create so much on his own. (He was the straw that stirred the drink for last season's 14-19 Golden Bears.)
It's unclear how much influence the elder Stojakovic will have in his son's current recruitment process, but one has to imagine that Illinois' recent success with European players may hold a certain appeal to the Stojakovic clan. Peja, a Croatian of Greek and Serbian descent, will surely note that Champaign is where Lithuania's Kasparas Jakucionis launched his one-and-done campaign and where Croatia's Tomislav and Zvonimir Ivisic will feature next season.
In a December interview on the "Knuckleads" podcast with former NBA players Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles, Peja spoke about pro teams learning how to trust European talent after years of skepticism. If one thing was clear during last season, it was Underwood's implicit trust in Jakucionis and Ivisic, despite both being first-year college players.
None of it matters if Andrej Stojakovic doesn't take to the players, staff, facilities and Twin Cities during his visit, but at least Underwood would seem to have a leg up (for once) in landing a top transfer talent.