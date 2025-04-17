Illinois Basketball 'In the Mix' for Elite Transfer Portal Prospect
After Illinois missed out on numerous top transfers in the portal, and with the departure of Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley to the NBA, coach Brad Underwood may be due on the recruiting trail.
But one thing is certain: He needs a win.
There appears to be some hope on that front, as college basketball expert and co-founder of Field of 68 Jeff Goodman reported that Illinois is engaged in (at least) a three-horse race to sign Florida State transfer Jamir Watkins.
“Three schools that I’m told could be in the mix for Jamir Watkins: Louisville, Kentucky, Illinois,” Goodman said on "his Field of 68" podcast. “Super-talented wing who can really fill it up.”
"Fill it up" may actually be an understatement for Watkins, who averaged 18.4 points and hit 1.7 threes per game (32.1 percent from deep) with Seminoles last season. The third-ranked player currently available in the portal, according to 247 Sports, Watkins also averaged 5.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals.
At 6-foot-7, 210 pounds, Watkins is a wiry-strong wing with four years of experience – something the Illini can certainly use. A crafty scorer, Watkins is always under control, using his length to shoot over defenders in the midrange or working his way into the paint, where he’s an excellent finisher on either side of the basket.
Watkins theoretically would slide into the starting lineup alongside Kylan Boswell and Ty Rodgers, offering a scoring punch the Illini roster doesn’t currently have, and potentially serving as Illinois’ go-to offensive option.