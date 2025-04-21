Illinois Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker: Additions, Departures and More
Among all the rosters in Division I college basketball last season – and certainly within the Power 4 conferences – Illinois had one of the youngest and least familiar with one another. Graduations, transfers and even an unexpected redshirt led to unprecedented upheaval in the program.
Roughly a year later, Illini coach Brad Underwood and his staff find themselves starting over yet again. Predictable departures combined with a handful of unexpected losses and several whiffs in the transfer portal have put the Illini on their heels and have kept them active in the search for immediate help in the portal and abroad.
To help you keep track of all the Illinois-related comings, goings and flirtations in the transfer portal, we've provided some handy charts below. We'll keep this page updated through the portal window (and beyond), so feel free to come back – and even bookmark – to stay on top of all the latest.
Illinois' outbound transfers
Player
Position
Year
New school
Morez Johnson Jr.
F
Freshman
Michigan
Carey Booth
F
Sophomore
Colorado State
Tre White
G/F
Junior
Kansas
Dre Gibbs-Lawhorn
G
Sophomore
UNLV
Carey Booth's entry into the portal surprised exactly no one, but Morez Johnson Jr. dropped a bomb when he announced his intention to transfer. Whether they were in any way related, the floodgates were opened and Tre White snd Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn followed. All have chosen their next destinations and moved on.
Illinois' incoming transfers
Player
Position
Year
Old school
Zvonimir Ivisic
F/C
Sophomore
Arkansas
Zvonimir Ivisic doesn't exactly replace Johnson at the 4, but the dynamics he brings to the Illini seem to be greater than the sum of their parts. First, he is the twin brother of Illini center Tomislav Ivisic, and given their skill sets and Underwood's preferred style, the pair of 7-footers should be fairly interchangeable and also capable of playing alongside one another. What the Illini lose in rebounding and interior toughness they gain in (much-needed) three-point shooting, floor spacing and passing.
Illinois transfer targets
Player
Position
Old school
New school
Adam Miller
G
Arizona State
??
Andrej Stojakovic
G
Cal
??
Jamir Watkins
F
Florida State
??
Dylan Darling
G
Idaho State
??
Dante Maddox Jr.
G
Xavier
??
Jahki Howard
F
Auburn
Utah
Jaylin Sellers
G
UCF
Providence
Brendan Hausen
G
Kansas State
Iowa
Ian Jackson
G
North Carolina
St. John's
A.J. Storr
G
Kansas
Ole Miss
Josh Dix
G
Iowa
Creighton
Illinois swung and missed on the first round of top-notch wing talent that hit the portal (namely, Josh Dix and Ian Jackson). Jahki Howard, a sharpshooter in the body of an elite athlete, would have been a seemingly ideal addition – but he recently committed to Utah.
Cal's Andrej Stojakovic and Florida State's Jamir Watkins would probably provide the most punch of any transfers currently in the portal whom Illinois has reportedly had involvement, but Adam Miller – a well-traveled former Illini – is an interesting possibility.