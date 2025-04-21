Illini now

Illinois Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker: Additions, Departures and More

Keep tabs on which Illini are on the move, who's new in Champaign and which transfer targets are in the Illini's sights

Jason Langendorf

Arkansas forward Zvonimir Ivisic (44) dunks against Vanderbilt during the first half at Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, March 4, 2025.
Arkansas forward Zvonimir Ivisic (44) dunks against Vanderbilt during the first half at Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, March 4, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Among all the rosters in Division I college basketball last season – and certainly within the Power 4 conferences – Illinois had one of the youngest and least familiar with one another. Graduations, transfers and even an unexpected redshirt led to unprecedented upheaval in the program.

Roughly a year later, Illini coach Brad Underwood and his staff find themselves starting over yet again. Predictable departures combined with a handful of unexpected losses and several whiffs in the transfer portal have put the Illini on their heels and have kept them active in the search for immediate help in the portal and abroad.

To help you keep track of all the Illinois-related comings, goings and flirtations in the transfer portal, we've provided some handy charts below. We'll keep this page updated through the portal window (and beyond), so feel free to come back – and even bookmark – to stay on top of all the latest.

Illinois' outbound transfers

Player

Position

Year

New school

Morez Johnson Jr.

F

Freshman

Michigan

Carey Booth

F

Sophomore

Colorado State

Tre White

G/F

Junior

Kansas

Dre Gibbs-Lawhorn

G

Sophomore

UNLV

Carey Booth's entry into the portal surprised exactly no one, but Morez Johnson Jr. dropped a bomb when he announced his intention to transfer. Whether they were in any way related, the floodgates were opened and Tre White snd Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn followed. All have chosen their next destinations and moved on.

Illinois' incoming transfers

Player

Position

Year

Old school

Zvonimir Ivisic

F/C

Sophomore

Arkansas

Zvonimir Ivisic doesn't exactly replace Johnson at the 4, but the dynamics he brings to the Illini seem to be greater than the sum of their parts. First, he is the twin brother of Illini center Tomislav Ivisic, and given their skill sets and Underwood's preferred style, the pair of 7-footers should be fairly interchangeable and also capable of playing alongside one another. What the Illini lose in rebounding and interior toughness they gain in (much-needed) three-point shooting, floor spacing and passing.

Illinois transfer targets

Player

Position

Old school

New school

Adam Miller

G

Arizona State

??

Andrej Stojakovic

G

Cal

??

Jamir Watkins

F

Florida State

??

Dylan Darling

G

Idaho State

??

Dante Maddox Jr.

G

Xavier

??

Jahki Howard

F

Auburn

Utah

Jaylin Sellers

G

UCF

Providence

Brendan Hausen

G

Kansas State

Iowa

Ian Jackson

G

North Carolina

St. John's

A.J. Storr

G

Kansas

Ole Miss

Josh Dix

G

Iowa

Creighton

Illinois swung and missed on the first round of top-notch wing talent that hit the portal (namely, Josh Dix and Ian Jackson). Jahki Howard, a sharpshooter in the body of an elite athlete, would have been a seemingly ideal addition – but he recently committed to Utah.

Cal's Andrej Stojakovic and Florida State's Jamir Watkins would probably provide the most punch of any transfers currently in the portal whom Illinois has reportedly had involvement, but Adam Miller – a well-traveled former Illini – is an interesting possibility.

