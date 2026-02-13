Can Terrence Shannon, Ayo Dosunmu Turn Minnesota Into Illini Nation North?

It’s common practice for a young NBA player returning from injury to be assigned to his club’s G League affiliate squad, so there was valid rationale behind the Minnesota Timberwolves’ choice to send Terrence Shannon Jr. to the Iowa Wolves. It doesn’t change the fact that the former Illini star does not belong at that level.

Former Illini Terrence Shannon Jr. explodes (again) in G League

Nov 26, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (25) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

After a quiet 11-point, six-assist performance on Tuesday, Shannon exploded for the Wolves on Wednesday. Shannon played just 21 minutes while coming off the bench – yet managed 36 points on 10-for-15 shooting.

A man among boys, the 6-foot-6 wing Shannon attacked the rim at will, taking advantage of his otherworldly combination of size, strength and uncommon athleticism, going 8-for-9 from inside the arc.

Shannon Jr: 36p, 2a

Bernard: 25p, 7r, 9a

Crutcher: 18p, 3r, 7a

Zikarsky: 15p, 13r, 4b

Santos: 11p, 5r, 1a



Your Official Replay of the Game, presented by XTREAM powered by Mediacom. pic.twitter.com/SE1PwwIXoM — Iowa Wolves (@iawolves) February 12, 2026

In a heartbeat, he was recalled from the G League back to Minnesota. With the All-Star break landing this weekend, Shannon will enjoy some extra time to work out any remaining kinks and get back to 100 percent for the T-Wolves.

Former Illini Ayo Dosunmu thriving with Minnesota Timberwolves

In Minneapolis, Shannon will be combining forces with another former Illini: guard Ayo Dosunmu. After getting dealt from the Chicago Bulls before the trade deadline, Dosunmu has seamlessly slid into Minnesota's lineup, scoring in double digits in all three of his games with the club – headlined by a 21-point, three-assist showing in a win over the Atlanta Hawks.

It has ben some time since Illinois hoops fans have had much reason to tune into NBA games. (Even as Dosunmu was carving out a solid career in Chicago, the home-state Bulls have performed awfully.) Shannon and Dosunmu may be set to change that. We’ll have to see how (and if) Shannon can work himself back into the rotation, but considering how he performed in the playoffs last year, Shannon could absolutely carve out a significant role off the bench.

How Shannon and Dosunmu can complement each other in Minnesota

Feb 11, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu (13) dribbles the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Dosunmu is already asserting himself as a key cog in Minnesota. If Shannon manages to climb back into the rotation, the Timberwolves could feature one of the most exciting transition games in the league – and the Illini faithful may suddenly have all the motivation needed to tune into the pro product.

Dosunmu and Shannon never shared the floor in Champaign, but given their complementary skill sets, there’s no reason to believe they won’t thrive alongside one another on the floor in Minnesota.

Both get downhill in a hurry, knock down catch-and-shoot threes and even facilitate for others. With star Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards commanding the majority of defensive attention from opponents, doors should open for both Dosunmu and Shannon, who have the opportunity to develop into some of the most impactful role players in the NBA – and for a team with legitimate title aspirations.