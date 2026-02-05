Former Illini Ayo Dosunmu and Terrence Shannon Jr. United at NBA Trade Deadline

In the days and hours leading up to the NBA trade deadline (Thursday at 2 p.m. CT), there wasn’t a team more active than the Chicago Bulls. And while Illinois was busy blasting Northwestern down in Champaign, 84-44, the Bulls’ front office was deciding if and how to move former Illini guard Ayo Dosunmu – who had been a mainstay with his hometown NBA franchise since being selected in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft.

Former Illini Ayo Dosunmu dealt from Chicago Bulls to Minnesota Timberwolves

Jan 31, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) brings the ball up the court as Miami Heat forward Myron Gardner (15) defends during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

On Thursday morning, Chicago’s brass – Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley – seemingly came to a concrete (albeit head-scratching) solution: deal Dosunmu (and Julian Phillips) to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Rob Dillingham, Leonard Miller and four second-round draft picks.

Just in: The Chicago Bulls have traded Ayo Dosunmu to the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/DOzVoArBsL — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2026

Although Chicago’s decision is thoroughly confounding from an organizational perspective, the change in scenery for Dosunmu just may be in his best interests. Although he may not enjoy the idea of leaving his hometown, Dosunmu couldn’t be entering a better basketball situation.

Per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst , Dosunmu “will be the guard for the foreseeable future they’re putting next to Anthony Edwards.” Not only will Dosunmu – who is in the midst of a breakout campaign (15.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists on tremendous shooting splits off the bench) – enter into a larger role, but he will be on a squad that is currently fifth in the Western Conference standings and has NBA title aspirations.

The lone drawback (at least as far as Illini fans may be concerned) is that the addition of Dosunmu may push fellow Illinois alum Terrence Shannon Jr. to the back of the rotation. Shannon has been battling injuries for the vast majority of the 2025-26 campaign, but he was a key contributor in the Timberwolves’ Western Conference Finals run a year ago.

After finally carving out a role with Minnesota, Shannon entered this season as a prime candidate to push for the league's Most Improved Player award. But thus far, he has appeared in just 22 games, averaging just 12.8 minutes.

Although Dosunmu and Shannon never overlapped in Champaign, the prospect of the pair sharing the floor together is an enticing one for Illini fans. Both are transition-oriented players who thrive in open space but are also valuable halfcourt slashers and spot-up shooters.

Dosunmu attacking and kicking to an open Shannon for a corner three, or the pair running a two-on-one fastbreak together wouldn’t just be a sight to behold for Illinois fans – but also one for the Timberwolves and their fans.

Naturally, Edwards is the star of the show in Minneapolis, but Shannon has already proven his capabilities alongside Edwards, while Minnesota's front office clearly views Dosunmu as the candidate to fill that role for the time being.

Dosunmu and Shannon playing in the starting lineup may not be in the cards in the near future, but there’s no telling what that potential Illinois pairing could develop into, especially considering the attention Edwards draws and the subsequent opportunities that will arise for his teammates.