Charles Barkley's Hilarious Halftime Blunder in Illinois' NCAA Tournament Game

The NBA legend, a bit distracted, was ultimately unable to analyze Illinois' performance against Xavier

Jackson Langendorf

Jan 21, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns former player Charles Barkley in attendance at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
NBA and Auburn basketball legend Charles Barkley put together an unforgettable hoops career that culminated in a Hall of Fame induction.

Now a key member of the beloved “Inside the NBA” show alongside Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson, Barkley is a mainstay in the basketball media world – and has even branched out from the pros over the years to become a centerpiece of the NCAA Tournament.

But on Friday night, when covering March Madness (with Clark Kellogg taking O'Neal's place in the studio), two things about Barkley became quite apparent:

1. He’s simply a fan of the game (with the Illinois-Xavier game being a specific exception).

2. He’s not a multitasker. 

During halftime of Illinois-Xavier – a game the Illini led 40-35 at the break – Johnson asked Barkley to offer some analysis on the action.

Unfortunately, Barkley had nothing insightful to add – no answer at all, in fact – because his attention had been caught up in a different matchup: Michigan State vs. Bryant.

But Barkley, playing producer, had an easy solution:

“I was paying attention to the Bryant score, so get after Clark or Kenneth, please.”

Although few others in the business could get away dropping the ball on air in such a fashion, it is, charmingly, part of what makes Barkley so entertaining. He doesn't take himself, or much of anything, too seriously. Need a sound bite? Not now, I'm watching the game.

With Illinois ultimately taking down Xavier by a final score of 86-73 and drawing a second-round matchup with a fellow high-octane offensive squad in Kentucky, perhaps the Illini will better hold Barkley’s attention in the Round of 32.

Jackson Langendorf
