Social Media Buzzes About Illinois' NCAA Tournament Win Over Xavier
There were questions swirling heading into Illinois’ first-round NCAA Tournament matchup with Xavier.
Are the Illini too young to win in March?
Are they too inconsistent?
Can they (finally) stop an excellent three-point shooting team?
Which Kasparas Jakucionis will show up?
But on Friday night, with a convincing 86-73 victory, Illinois gave plenty of answers to all those questions – for one night at least.
After battling with Xavier throughout the first half, and carrying just a five-point lead into halftime, Illinois broke the game open in the second half, scoring 46 points and ultimately pulling away from the Musketeers to climb into the Round of 32, where third-seeded Kentucky awaits.
All five Illini starters scored in double figures, led by 22 from Will Riley (on 8-for-12 field-goal shooting), 20 points and 10 rebounds from Tomislav Ivisic and a near triple-double from Kasparas Jakucionis (16 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists).
Naturally, with a (mostly) dominant showing in the first round, the Illini’s performance sent social media buzzing in the aftermath. Below are a few of the best reactions: