Illini now

Social Media Buzzes About Illinois' NCAA Tournament Win Over Xavier

The Illini's excellent second-half performance drew out college basketball experts and fans from all over the country

Jackson Langendorf

Mar 21, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA: Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kasparas Jakucionis (32) reacts during the second half against the Xavier Musketeers at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA: Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kasparas Jakucionis (32) reacts during the second half against the Xavier Musketeers at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

There were questions swirling heading into Illinois’ first-round NCAA Tournament matchup with Xavier.

Are the Illini too young to win in March?

Are they too inconsistent?

Can they (finally) stop an excellent three-point shooting team?

Which Kasparas Jakucionis will show up?

But on Friday night, with a convincing 86-73 victory, Illinois gave plenty of answers to all those questions – for one night at least.

After battling with Xavier throughout the first half, and carrying just a five-point lead into halftime, Illinois broke the game open in the second half, scoring 46 points and ultimately pulling away from the Musketeers to climb into the Round of 32, where third-seeded Kentucky awaits.

All five Illini starters scored in double figures, led by 22 from Will Riley (on 8-for-12 field-goal shooting), 20 points and 10 rebounds from Tomislav Ivisic and a near triple-double from Kasparas Jakucionis (16 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists).

Naturally, with a (mostly) dominant showing in the first round, the Illini’s performance sent social media buzzing in the aftermath. Below are a few of the best reactions:

Two-way squad?

We've never heard of this town – but would love to visit

Chuck, Chuck, Chuck

Illinois' out-of-bounds execution should be put down

Is Big Blue Nation shaking in its boots?

Xavier's defense had no answer for Illinois' offense

A special one for the locals

Sheriff Boswell, reporting for duty

Milwaukee has a new mayor – and, yes, he's Canadian

Good Illinois has the potential to be very good

Might as well teach 'em early

Peak cinema awaits

Go big or go home

More From Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

Buy or Sell: Illinois Basketball's Chances for a Deep NCAA Tournament Run

Can Illinois Coach Brad Underwood Adapt and Overcome in NCAA Tournament?

Celebrating Former Illini Marcus Domask's Historic NCAA Tournament Gem

Published |Modified
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

Home/Basketball