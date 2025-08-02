Should the Chicago Bulls Commit to Former Illini Guard Ayo Dosunmu?
Ayo Dosunmu isn't the type to leave anything on the table. Wherever he has played – at Westinghouse and then Morgan Park in Chicago, downstate at Illinois and finally back again in the Windy City for his hometown NBA Chicago Bulls – Dosunmu's approach has always been full tilt and no chill. Work, hoop, rinse, repeat.
That ethic, as well as his extraordinary talent, have been appreciated at every stop, but now Dosunmu – and his current employer, the Bulls – are now at a crossroads. Dosunmu is coming off should surgery following an injury that had bothered him for years. On the one hand, his career trajectory has taken the form of a steady rise through his four seasons in the NBA.
Ayo Dosunmu's NBA career statistics (all with the Chicago Bulls)
Year
Games
MPG
PPG
FG%
3FG%
RPG
APG
SPG
2021-22
77
27.4
8.8
52.0
37.6
2.8
3.3
0.8
2022-23
80
26.2
8.6
49.,3
31.2
2.8
2.6
0.8
2023-24
76
29.1
12.2
50.1
40.3
2.8
3.2
0.9
2024-25
46
30.3
12.3
49.2
32.8
3.5
4.5
0.9
But Dosunmu's timing isn't ideal. Chicago appears to be ready to hit the reset button (yet again), and trade rumors have churned – often with his name in the mix. At a time when Dosunmu, still just 25, is entering a contract year while simultaneously trying to demonstrate his health and prove his ultimate ceiling as a player, the Bulls are focused on building a roster around Matas Buzelis and Josh Giddey.
Even if Dosunmu returns to form and matches veterans Coby White and Kevin Huerter in an open competition for playing time on the wing, it's unclear exactly what his role is – or even should be – in 2025-26. Let's quickly break down the Bulls' decision.
Why the Bulls should keep Dosunmu
The pros regarding Dosunmu as a player and a franchise representative are pretty straightforward:
Versatility: Dosunmu, at 6-foot-5 and a sturdy 200 pounds, slots at the 2 but can play the 3 in a punch and also be the lead trigger man for a second unit. His three-point shooting (despite a dip last season that may just be statistical noise based on the small sample size and his left – non-shooting – shoulder injury) has improved to the point that he adds value regardless of position or lineup configuration.
Veteran example: Dosunmu isn't an old head, but he has been in the league long enough to help nurture the growth of younger players and set a standard with his work ethic while also still delivering on the floor. He's a tenacious defender and high-IQ player willing to do what his club needs outside of scoring. Those are intangibles that help a young team build a healthy culture.
Off the court: Dosunmu is the ideal ambassador for the Bulls, as well as his city and state. He has played only for teams in Chicago and Champaign, and he has long been a model citizen who engages with the community. For a franchise that has spun its wheels on the court and done so little to generate good will with the public off of it, having a guy like Dosunmu on your side shouldn't be underestimated.
Why the Bulls should trade Dosunmu
To be clear, if Chicago moves on from Dosunmu, it will almost certainly be via trade – particularly if the Bulls are able to lock him into a reasonable extension before a deal. His free agency is on the horizon next summer, but it won't come to that. Dosunmu will either be a Bull for the long haul or wearing another NBA teams uniform before the end of the 2025-26 season. Here's why Chicago has to consider a scenario that ends in the latter:
Duplication: The Bulls have scoring from numerous sources, and because both Giddey and White are combo guards who tend to look for their own shots first while also falling short of the ideal point guard profile, Dosunmu is essentially bringing a lot to the table that Chicago already has. He's flexible enough to fit – but few NBA franchises have had much luck with a roster full of Jacks of all trades and masters of none.
Contracts: Giddey is a restricted free agent who will command a big new deal. White is due to hit free agency next summer with Dosunmu, and he should be nicely compensated. Patrick Williams, another Bulls wing with a toolbox that looks a lot like Dosunmu's, received an $18 million contract last year. The franchise can't pay to keep everyone, and Dosunmu may have the highest value – based on skills, age and contract situation – of any Bulls non-cornerstone. The team has to at least consider what it could get in return for a Dosunmu trade.
Illinois on SI verdict: The Bulls should keep Dosunmu
It's a surprisingly difficult call, in part because of the uncertainty and other moving pieces in Chicago right now. But Dosunmu is such a versatile player, superb teammate and community asset that the Bulls would just be out-thinking themselves to do anything other than re-sign him. He has been reliably durable (aside from the shoulder injury) and productive over four seasons, and his age puts him only a couple years off the Giddey/Buzelis timeline. There'll be plenty left in the tank for Dosunmu if and when the time comes that the Bulls' current core is ready to flourish as a contender.