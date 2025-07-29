The One Reason Illinois Basketball Falls Just Short of Powerhouse Status

In the last 6 seasons (since 2019-20), Brad Underwood has led Illinois to:



• 10+ Big Ten wins in all 6 yrs (only B1G team to do so)

• 80 Big Ten wins (tied most w/ PUR)

• 34 Big Ten road wins (no other B1G team has more than 30)



Consistent success. pic.twitter.com/NPzD3tpBhA