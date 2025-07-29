ESPN Names Top Ten National Title Contenders: Did Illinois Hoops Make the Cut?
Coming off a so-so season that ended with a middling Big Ten finish (12-8) and a Round of 32 exit from the NCAA Tournament, Illinois coach Brad Underwood and his staff a wasted little time reloading.
After leaning heavily on the inexperienced trio of Kasparas Jakucionis, Will Riley and Tomislav Ivisic (three first-year collegians) last season, the Illini have revamped their roster with a greater focus on proven experience.
Ivisic is back, along with senior guard Kylan Boswell, who will be joined by 23-year-old forward Ben Humrichous as Illinois' key returnees. Meanwhile, Illinois dipped into the transfer portal to add highly touted transfer Andrej Stojakovic and 7-foot-1 sniper Zvonimir Ivisic – both of whom have two seasons of Power Four experience under their belts. The other notable find came from international waters: Mihailo Petrovic, an experienced lead guard who has already spent a few years playing professionally overseas.
All in all, the Illini have a roster loaded with the most coveted combination in college basketball: experience and talent. But is it enough to place Illinois firmly in the conversation about national title contenders?
Well, according to ESPN, the answer is no. In fact, it’s not even enough to put the Illini in the top 10 – at least in the eyes of Myron Medcalf and Jeff Borzello. The pair of experts named 10 squads they view as championship contenders, and Illinois wasn't among them. Here are the 10 on the list:
Purdue
Florida
Houston
UConn
St. John’s
BYU
Louisville
Michigan
Kentucky
Duke
All of those clubs are quite worthy of the “national title contender” label. Is Illinois not? The Illini have a easoned, proven head coach. Skilled, veteran players. Three projected NBA players. They seem to have it all.
But after Illinois’ 2024-25 campaign, the experts need more convincing. And when the Illini are set to once again rely on an international roster and a perimeter-oriented approach, Medcalf and Borzello – along with much of the rest of the country – will likely need to see this team in action before fully getting behind the idea.