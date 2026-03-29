College Basketball Experts React to Illinois' Elite Eight Win Over Iowa

Just over two weeks ago, Illinois walked off the United Center floor with heads hung low. After the Illini fell to Wisconsin in overtime of the quarterfinal round of the Big Ten Tournament – their fifth loss in nine games – they were set to enter the NCAA Tournament without one iota of momentum.

Has that less-than-desirable final month of the regular season (plus one league tournament game) mattered through two weekends of the Big Dance? Not in the slightest. After cruising past Penn in the Round of 64 with a 105-70 victory, Illinois followed that up with a 76-55 triumph over VCU in the Round of 32. Then the Illini met a monster in the form of Houston head-on – and found a way through .

Illinois defeats Iowa to reach Final Four for first time since 2005

Mar 28, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kylan Boswell (4) cuts the net after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes in an Elite Eight game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

But after taking care of the Cougars in the Sweet 16 – a contest Brad Underwood’s unit was in charge of wire-to-wire – Illinois met border-state rival Iowa, the No. 9 seed in the South Region. And after perhaps slightly overlooking the Hawkeyes, the Illini found themselves a hole.

Slowly but surely, though, the Illini clawed their way out, and then eventually buried Iowa in its own patch in the dirt (albeit not until quite late in the outing). Despite a season-worst effort from beyond the arc – both by percentage (17.6 percent) and volume (three made), Illinois wound up with a 71-59 win – mostly behind a dominant showing on the boards and superb defense in the second frame.

With the Illini officially off to the Final Four for the first time since 2005, Illini Nation naturally had a sensational reaction. But the pundits – often harder to impress – were equally wowed by Saturday night's end. Here’s what they had to say:

College basketball experts react to Illinois beating Iowa, advancing to Final Four

Mar 28, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood celebrates after cutting down the net after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes in an Elite Eight game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Underwood continues to shine as a game manager – and Jon Rothstein took notice

Brad Underwood's adjustment to move Andrej Stojakovic to the 2 over the final few minutes was a game changer.



Amplified Illinois' positional size and huge defensively.



Five players on the floor 6-6 or bigger. https://t.co/k4UETMX8Oa — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 29, 2026

An impending Illini takeover in Indianapolis next weekend

It's 125 miles from Illinois' basketball complex in Champaign to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.



Be prepared to see a lot of Orange next weekend! https://t.co/k4UETMX8Oa — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 29, 2026

College basketball is such a beautiful thing

20 years ago, Brad Underwood was the head coach at Daytona Beach Community College.



Tonight, he led Illinois to the Final Four.



America! https://t.co/k4UETMX8Oa — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 29, 2026

Isaac Trotter sees what the world sees: David Mirkovic is special

6-foot-9 power forward rejects the screen, crossover, lob for a jam.



David Mirkovic is such a unique weapon. pic.twitter.com/XzAXeIIqLj — Isaac Trotter (@Isaac__Trotter) March 29, 2026

As is Keaton Wagler

A freshman from Shawnee, Kansas, and a freshman from Niksic, Montenegro just catapulted Illinois to a Final Four.



Keaton Wagler and David Mirkovic are program-changers. Insane evaluations. pic.twitter.com/Mgv5nHj3hI — Isaac Trotter (@Isaac__Trotter) March 29, 2026

Jeff Goodman gives Underwood his well-deserved flowers

Illinois ends a 21-year Final Four drought with the win over Iowa.



The job Brad Underwood has done in Champaign is really, really impressive.



There was a stretch in which the program only went to tourney 4 times from 2008-20. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 29, 2026

Tomislav Ivisic put in work on that low block (and from deep) – and John Fanta took notice

Tomislav’s. Time. — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) March 29, 2026

Few build a roster better than Underwood

The talent of Illinois is just ridiculous— and so fun to watch. Cannot say enough how brilliant of a job Brad Underwood did in putting this roster together. — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) March 29, 2026

Twenty-one long years later, the Illini are back

Brad Underwood has said previously that the path to making it to a Final Four was to just keep chipping away & make tournaments.



Tonight, his reward. Celebrate Champaign.



The Illinois Fighting Illini are going to the Final Four for the first time since 2005! — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) March 29, 2026

Shout-outs from Dickie V and Marcus Liberty

Wow my guy MARCUS LIBERTY ex @IlliniMBB star with the Flying Illini is ecstatic with this year’s Team heading to the Final 4 baby . @CoachUnderwood ‘s 5 beat @IowaHoops 71-59 ! Marcus is at my March Madness bash in Sarasota . pic.twitter.com/Pt9tSwulfM — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 29, 2026

Andy Katz just enjoyed the cinematic hoops