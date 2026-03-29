3 Instant Observations From Illinois' NCAA Tournament Win Over Iowa

Somebody call the Federal Reserve. By the looks of it, Illinois may be too big to fail.

The third-seeded Illini hung on through a rough start to Saturday's Elite Eight matchup with No. 9 seed Iowa, then leaned into their size and bullied through the Hawkeyes in the second half to pull away for a 71-59 triumph and secure the program's first Final Four appearance since 2005.

Illinois (28-8) struggled all night to find the looks it wanted from three-point range, finishing 3-for-17 from long distance for a season-worst 17.6 percentage on threes as Iowa (24-13) blanketed the perimeter and initially did a fine job of doubling, digging and mucking up the paint when the Illini tried to shift more of their offense inside. The Hawkeyes held Illinois to 37.0 percent shooting overall in the first half, and held a 32-28 halftime lead as Bennett Stirtz put on a bonkers display of shot-making (scoring 15 of his team-high 24 points before the break).

Keaton Wagler shook off his own personal slow start out of the gate to keep the Illini always within striking distance. But Illinois broke through by pounding the ball inside, relentlessly, to its bigs – particularly Tomislav Ivisic (13 points) and David Mirkovic (nine points) – and letting Andrej Stojakovic (17 points) do his thing driving to the rim.

The Illini outscored the Hawkeyes 40-12 in the paint, and as Stirtz leveled off in the second half and Iowa's shooters struggled to make up the difference, Illinois' D only clamped down harder. The lead changed hands 13 times in the second half, but a pair of Mirkovic free throws jump-started an 8-0 Illini run to open things up, and a Stojakovic layup and six straight free throws from Wagler and Kylan Boswell secured Illinois' spot in Indianapolis.

“It’s been 21 years for the Illini, but finally, the road will take them to Indianapolis. Illinois is going to the Final Four!” pic.twitter.com/FZb8Xj2NQJ — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 29, 2026

Here are three more observations from the Illini's Elite Eight win over Iowa:

1. Offensive rebounding saved Illinois again

Illinois couldn't buy, borrow or beg a bucket in the first half, and Iowa threatened to pull away with a 9-0 run to start the game. But the Illini kept chopping wood – or, more specifically, crashing boards – to generate second- and third-chance opportunities, piling up a massive 10-1 offensive rebounding edge before the break. (and doubling up Iowa, 16-8, over the course of the game).

Whenever the Illini encounter a coach the caliber of Ben McCollum and a team as on point defensively as Iowa, driving lanes tend to close down and contests on the perimeter get tighter. The Hawkeyes neutralized Illinois' usual matchup-hunting advantages with smart help and excellent rotations out to shooters. When that happens, the Illini's ultra-efficient can become ordinary – and, in the maelstrom of March, extra possessions can make the difference between moving on and going home.

SLAP IT ON pic.twitter.com/FcwpjXFsAr — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) March 29, 2026

2. The Illini hunted the right matchups

Illinois' offense is simple enough: Get the ball to the dude most likely to beat his man one-on-one. Often, that player is Wagler or Stojakovic – and it was again Saturday against Iowa. But the Hawkeyes provided lots of sound help, and it took some time for the Illini to find the openings and identify the areas they could leverage.

The pivot point may have come inside the seven-minute mark of the second half and the Illini leading by just 1. Illinois went into Ivisic on back-to-back possessions when he posted hard, putting a smaller defender on his hip. Backing his man down but keeping his eyes up for pesky Iowa help defenders, Ivisic spun into the lane for point-blank baby hooks to put the Illini up five and put the Hawkeyes on their heels.

Illinois opens up a five-point lead and Illini fans are feelin' it. pic.twitter.com/9mEhzAVkf2 — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 29, 2026

3. Illinois' size prevailed (eventually) yet again

It warmed the heart of every high school post player from back in the day to watch the Illini pound the Hawkeyes into chicken piccata in the paint, but where Illinois' size really stood head-and-shoulders above was on defense.

When Stirtz couldn't continue tp muster the same shot-making magic he conjured in the first half, Iowa began pressing its luck inside. Bad idea. If it wasn't the 7-foot-1 Tomislav (two blocks) bodying up in the lane, it was twin brother Zvonimir Ivisic (one block) harrowing Hawkeyes around the rim, with 6-foot-9 Mirkovic (one block) and Ben Humrichous doing their part to darken seemingly every avenue to the hoop.

IVISIC AND THE ILLINI WANNA DANCE pic.twitter.com/2aRsRJT8yO — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 29, 2026

Defense has set the Illini apart ever since their tournament dance began, and it will need to be the difference-maker against the winner of Duke-UConn in Illinois' Final Four matchup next Saturday in Indianapolis. Bigger isn't always better, but when college basketball's tallest roster is locked in and playing as it has the past three games, the Illini may just find their bigger and better.