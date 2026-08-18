Comparing Every Illinois Basketball 2026-27 Freshman to a Former Illini
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Of players on Illinois’ 2026-27 roster, five are known commodities. Andrej Stojakovic, Tomislav Ivisic, Zvonimir Ivisic, David Mirkovic and Jake Davis have proven themselves in terms of their respective skill sets and impacts within the Illini system.
Stefan Vaaks, a transfer from Providence, is another known commodity. How he'll settle in at Illinois remains to be seen (though in theory he's a hand-in-glove fit). But Vaaks, a major contributor for a high-major program, otherwise has established himself.
As for the freshmen, though, who knows? A baseline level of talent should be assumed. Each of the first-year collegians was recruited to Champaign for a reason. But how they’ll fare right away won’t be entirely clear until the season tips off.
And yet we know enough about each player to paint a basic picture right now. To keep it simple (and have a little fun with this exercise), we'll compare each Illini freshman to a former player from the program (strictly during the Brad Underwood era). Remember, hoopers are like snowflakes – no two are exactly alike, so none of the below should be considered identical 1:1 comparisons.
Lincoln Williams: Tre White
Both jump-out-of-the-gym athletes, Lincoln Williams and Tre White are two of the most electrifying leapers to step on the State Farm Center hardwood.
As a result, there are notable (projected) similarities in their games: White was an elite rebounder at his position. Williams has the ability to be the same. White was a great cutter and straight-line driver. Williams has the tools to do that as well.
Williams has a smoother jumper, which may speak to more three-point upside (although White did hit a superb 1.6 threes per game at 40.3 percent last year at Kansas). And with Williams’ explosiveness – which is above and beyond that of White – he may also have more potential out of the dunker spot and as a defender.
Landon Davis: Ben Humrichous
This one isn’t easy. Landon Davis has a skill set somewhat dissimilar from those of all recent Illini. But he does have the potential to match Ben Humrichous in terms of defensive and rebounding effectiveness. Davis, at 6-foot-9, 220 pounds and possessing a coveted combination of length and all-around athleticism, may even be able to surpass Humrichous in both of those categories.
That said, Davis doesn’t have the movement shooting ability that Humrichous had – and likely won’t ever. (Davis is solid in catch-and-shoot situations, though). On the flip side, Davis is a better facilitator and is more gifted at creating his own shot. He may never be a true “action guy” for the Illini, but he could be able to wear that hat at times.
Ethan Brown: Kasparas Jakucionis
Pick-and-roll ability? Check. Positional fluidity between lead guard and shooting guard? Check. Shooting from deep off the catch or the bounce? Check. The bad news: Ethan Brown isn’t quite as advanced as Kasparas Jakucionis was as a freshman in any of those areas. The good news: Brown doesn’t need to be.
Brown isn’t going to take ill-advised jumpers or attempt to fit passes into painted-shut windows. He’s going to play his game – and not prevent any other Illini from playing theirs. And on a team loaded with creators, that’ll be exactly what Illinois needs from him.
Quentin Coleman: Keaton Wagler
The comparison we wanted to avoid is … unavoidable. To be clear, Quentin Coleman and Keaton Wagler are not the same player – but they do have unmistakable similarities in their games. Both play with great poise and appear to be unflappable (we’ll find out if Coleman truly is come this winter).
Each is a gifted long-distance shooter with a picturesque jumper and deep range. Coleman and Wagler have also both been lauded for their so-called processing ability.
As for the differences: Coleman is more athletic – vertically, laterally and with his first step. He’s a more dynamic finisher around the rim, and he appears to be more active on the boards and defense than Wagler was.
On the flip side, Wagler had an innate ability to strike the perfect balance between getting his own buckets and finding his teammates – and he struck it while playing mostly mistake-free hoops. Also, he was an unbelievably efficient shooter (2.4 threes per game on 39.7 percent shooting).
None of that is easily replicable – Wagler was selected No. 5 overall in the NBA Draft for a reason – and only time will tell if Coleman is able to match any of that production in his own way.
Lucas Morillo: Ty Rodgers
Although they manifest themselves in different ways, Lucas Morillo and Ty Rodgers possess eerily similar skill sets. Both are downhill-first players. Morillo is more crafty and takes advantage of his sneaky first step, borderline shifty handle and elongated steps. Rodgers, meanwhile, was pure brute force and athleticism.
Morillo also has the positional versatility that Rodgers boasted in his Illini days. It’s unlikely Morillo will match Rodgers’ defensive prowess – though Morillo certainly has a high ceiling on that end. In terms of shooting, Morillo arrived in Champaign miles ahead of Rodgers, but there is still notable work to do.
Zavier Zens: Luke Goode
This may be the closest comparison of all. Zavier Zens may wind up carrying out different responsibilities than Luke Goode did in his role at Illlinois, but the pair have fairly similar games.
Both are, above all else, dangerous snipers from deep (Goode likely came in as a better shooter, though, while Zens has a bit more slashing ability). But Zens also has the size, strong frame, grit and hoops knowledge that made Goode so effective on the glass and, somewhat sneakily, on defense.
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Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.Follow jglangendorf