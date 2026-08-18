Comparing Every Illinois Basketball 2026-27 Freshman to a Former Illini

Of players on Illinois’ 2026-27 roster, five are known commodities. Andrej Stojakovic, Tomislav Ivisic, Zvonimir Ivisic, David Mirkovic and Jake Davis have proven themselves in terms of their respective skill sets and impacts within the Illini system.

Stefan Vaaks, a transfer from Providence, is another known commodity. How he'll settle in at Illinois remains to be seen (though in theory he's a hand-in-glove fit). But Vaaks, a major contributor for a high-major program, otherwise has established himself.

As for the freshmen, though, who knows? A baseline level of talent should be assumed. Each of the first-year collegians was recruited to Champaign for a reason. But how they’ll fare right away won’t be entirely clear until the season tips off.

And yet we know enough about each player to paint a basic picture right now. To keep it simple (and have a little fun with this exercise), we'll compare each Illini freshman to a former player from the program (strictly during the Brad Underwood era). Remember, hoopers are like snowflakes – no two are exactly alike, so none of the below should be considered identical 1:1 comparisons.

Washington's Jonah Funk defends against Kankakee's Lincoln Williams in the first half of the Class 3A Washington Sectional semifinal Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at Washington Community High School. The Redbirds' rallied to defeat Kankakee 65-63 in overtime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lincoln Williams: Tre White

Both jump-out-of-the-gym athletes , Lincoln Williams and Tre White are two of the most electrifying leapers to step on the State Farm Center hardwood.

As a result, there are notable (projected) similarities in their games: White was an elite rebounder at his position. Williams has the ability to be the same. White was a great cutter and straight-line driver. Williams has the tools to do that as well.

Williams has a smoother jumper, which may speak to more three-point upside (although White did hit a superb 1.6 threes per game at 40.3 percent last year at Kansas). And with Williams’ explosiveness – which is above and beyond that of White – he may also have more potential out of the dunker spot and as a defender.

Landon Davis: Ben Humrichous

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Ben Humrichous (3) shoots over Connecticut Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one isn’t easy. Landon Davis has a skill set somewhat dissimilar from those of all recent Illini. But he does have the potential to match Ben Humrichous in terms of defensive and rebounding effectiveness. Davis, at 6-foot-9, 220 pounds and possessing a coveted combination of length and all-around athleticism, may even be able to surpass Humrichous in both of those categories.

That said, Davis doesn’t have the movement shooting ability that Humrichous had – and likely won’t ever. (Davis is solid in catch-and-shoot situations, though). On the flip side, Davis is a better facilitator and is more gifted at creating his own shot. He may never be a true “action guy” for the Illini, but he could be able to wear that hat at times.

Ethan Brown: Kasparas Jakucionis

Mar 21, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis (32) drives up to the basket as Xavier guard Dayvion McKnight (20) attempts to guard him during the second half of their first round NCAA men’s basketball tournament game at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jovanny Hernandez/USA Today Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pick-and-roll ability? Check. Positional fluidity between lead guard and shooting guard? Check. Shooting from deep off the catch or the bounce? Check. The bad news: Ethan Brown isn’t quite as advanced as Kasparas Jakucionis was as a freshman in any of those areas. The good news: Brown doesn’t need to be.

Brown isn’t going to take ill-advised jumpers or attempt to fit passes into painted-shut windows. He’s going to play his game – and not prevent any other Illini from playing theirs. And on a team loaded with creators, that’ll be exactly what Illinois needs from him.

Quentin Coleman: Keaton Wagler

July 19, 2025; North Augusta, South Carolina, USA; Brad Beal Elite Quentin Coleman (1) gestures to a teammate as Team Durant Evans Barning Jr. (7) defends during the Brad Beal Elite and Team Durant game at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activity Center. Brad Beal Elite won 91-59. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale - Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY NETWORK | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The comparison we wanted to avoid is … unavoidable. To be clear, Quentin Coleman and Keaton Wagler are not the same player – but they do have unmistakable similarities in their games. Both play with great poise and appear to be unflappable (we’ll find out if Coleman truly is come this winter).

Each is a gifted long-distance shooter with a picturesque jumper and deep range. Coleman and Wagler have also both been lauded for their so-called processing ability.

As for the differences: Coleman is more athletic – vertically, laterally and with his first step. He’s a more dynamic finisher around the rim, and he appears to be more active on the boards and defense than Wagler was.

Illinois Got Another Elite Freshman Guard 🔥



5-star Quentin Coleman is the GOODS and adds onto a loaded roster 🔥 pic.twitter.com/34Smw7qQEQ — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) May 1, 2026

On the flip side, Wagler had an innate ability to strike the perfect balance between getting his own buckets and finding his teammates – and he struck it while playing mostly mistake-free hoops. Also, he was an unbelievably efficient shooter (2.4 threes per game on 39.7 percent shooting).

None of that is easily replicable – Wagler was selected No. 5 overall in the NBA Draft for a reason – and only time will tell if Coleman is able to match any of that production in his own way.

Lucas Morillo: Ty Rodgers

Mar 30, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Ty Rodgers (20) dribbles the ball against the Connecticut Huskies in the finals of the East Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Although they manifest themselves in different ways, Lucas Morillo and Ty Rodgers possess eerily similar skill sets. Both are downhill-first players. Morillo is more crafty and takes advantage of his sneaky first step, borderline shifty handle and elongated steps. Rodgers, meanwhile, was pure brute force and athleticism.

Morillo also has the positional versatility that Rodgers boasted in his Illini days. It’s unlikely Morillo will match Rodgers’ defensive prowess – though Morillo certainly has a high ceiling on that end. In terms of shooting, Morillo arrived in Champaign miles ahead of Rodgers, but there is still notable work to do.

Zavier Zens: Luke Goode

Wisconsin Lutheran's Zavier Zens (23) breaks around Appleton North's Nathan Ramus (4) during their WIAA Division 1 state semifinal basketball game on Friday, March 20, 2026, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This may be the closest comparison of all. Zavier Zens may wind up carrying out different responsibilities than Luke Goode did in his role at Illlinois, but the pair have fairly similar games.

Both are, above all else, dangerous snipers from deep (Goode likely came in as a better shooter, though, while Zens has a bit more slashing ability). But Zens also has the size, strong frame, grit and hoops knowledge that made Goode so effective on the glass and, somewhat sneakily, on defense.