Former Illini Dain Dainja With Strong Showing for Miami Heat in NBA Summer League

Dainja, who spent two season in Champaign, had an efficient offensive outing for the Heat summer league team Sunday

Pranav Hegde

Mar 21, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Dain Dainja (42) reacts in the second half against the Morehead State Eagles during the first round of the NCAA Tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images
Former Illini big man Dain Dainja made the most of his NBA Summer League debut with the Miami Heat, turning heads with an efficient and active performance in limited minutes. Although the Heat fell 103–83 to the Los Angeles Lakers in California Classic competition, Dainja’s individual showing offered a glimpse of potential at the next level.

The 6-foot-9 Dainja made the most of his opportunities on offense, scoring 13 points on an efficient 6-for-7 shooting, while adding three rebounds and two steals in just 16 minutes of action. His minus-16 plus-minus was more a reflection of the Heat’s overall struggles – every player on the roster finished in the negatives – than of his individual impact.

Dainja stood out with his soft touch around the basket, strong physical presence inside and active hands on the defensive end, providing a much-needed spark in an otherwise frustrating game for Miami.

After going undrafted last month, Dainja joined the Heat’s Summer League squad hoping to earn a full-time roster spot or secure a role with the team’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. He is coming off a unique college career that saw him win a national championship at Baylor, star for Illinois’ 2024 Elite Eight team and finish up at Memphis as a graduate transfer.

Sharing the court with another former Illini in Kasparas Jakucionis, Dainja brought energy and poise in his pro debut (he took a DNP in Miami's first game). His performance was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise lopsided game, and it could be enough to earn him a longer look as the Summer League continues.

For a player fighting to make a roster, Dainja checked a lot of the right boxes in his first action. If he continues to produce with this level of efficiency and effort, he may just play his way into a spot with the Heat – or another NBA franchise.

Pranav Hegde
PRANAV HEGDE

Primarily covers Illinois football, basketball and golf, with an emphasis on news, analysis and features. Hegde, an electrical engineering student at Illinois with an affinity for sports writing, has been writing for On SI since April 2025. He can be followed and reached on Instagram @pranavhegde__.

