ESPN Expects a Trio of Illini to Hear Their Names Called in the 2026 NBA Draft
On Wednesday night, Kasparas Jakucionis (20th to the Miami Heat) and Will Riley (21st to the Washington Wizards) became the first pair of Illinois first-round draft picks in the same NBA Draft since 2005 (Deron Williams and Luther Head).
Illini coach Brad Underwood has clearly put an emphasis on turning his program into an incubator for next-level talent. Already, he has produced five NBA picks – including four in the plast three years – since taking over in Champaign just eight years ago.
Next season looks like it'll be more of the same, as ESPN projects three Illini to be drafted in the 2026 NBA Draft. Here’s a quick look at the trio:
Andrej Stojakovic, G/F, No. 45
A lengthy, athletic wing who prefers getting downhill, Stojakovic has the positional size (6-foot-7), unteachable craftiness and requisite athleticism to work his way up to the next level. Ultimately, his success in the league hinges almost entirely on his ability to find consistency from three-point range (where he shot 31.8 percent last season at Cal).
Tomislav Ivisic, C, No. 48
Excellent size (7-foot-1), physical, an instinctual passer and a knockdown shooter from long distance (35.7 percent from three last year)? Ivisic is the type of big NBA scouts drool over. The lone question: Will his polished skill set make up for lackluster athleticism?
Zvonimir Ivisic, F/C, No. 60
Similar to his twin brother Tomislav, Arkansas transfer Zvonimir is a bucket from beyond the arc (37.6 percent from long range over two seasons). But an offensive package that isn't as well-rounded and similar athleticism question marks, for now, leave Zvonimir on the edge of the draft.