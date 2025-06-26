Why Former Illini Kasparas Jakucionis Will Thrive With the Miami Heat
Kasparas Jakucionis is far from a finished product. Although he may have a versatile scoring package, along with exceptional playmaking abilities, Jakucionis is also (at least for now) a turnover machine and a defensive liability.
Fortunately for Jakucionis, the former Illini guard landed in a dream situation when he was selected in Wednesday's 2025 NBA Draft by the league’s premier developmental organization: the Miami Heat.
Of the Heat’s last five first-round draft picks, three were named to the All-Rookie team – and two of them were drafted outside the lottery.
The eldest of the three – Tyler Herro – is fresh off his first-ever All-Star campaign. Even the Heat’s “misses” have developed into impact players, as 2022 draft pick Nikola Jovic – who is still just 22 years old – put up 10.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists for Miami this past season.
Even more importantly, the Heat’s coaching strengths are tailored to Jakucionis' situation. Miami, led by defensive-minded head coach Erik Spoelstra, has been a top-10 finisher in defensive rating for five straight seasons.
To top it off, Miami has been a top-10 club in turnover efficiency three years running, limiting its ball-handling and possession miscues more effectively than nearly all other NBA squads.
For the time being, Herro is listed as the Heat’s lead guard, but he averaged just 5.5 dimes per game last year – less than an assist above what Jakucionis averaged in college (4.7).
And with Jakucionis’ size (6-foot-6), he could offset Herro’s (6-foot-5) physical limitations as he slides back to the two. Expect Jakucionis to play rotational minutes as a rookie and develop at a rapid pace given the resources – an elite coaching and development staff, and the key: opportunity – at his fingertips.