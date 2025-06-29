Former Illini Target Dame Sarr Projected as 2026 NBA Lottery Pick by ESPN
It has been nearly five months since then-little-known international prospect Dame Sarr was tabbed by On3 Sports’ recruiting expert Joe Tipton to land at Illinois.
In the following weeks, and even months, the expectation was that Sarr would wind up in Champaign, following in the path paved by Illinois’ Kasparas Jakucionis – who also suited up for FC Barcelona prior to making the trek overseas for college basketball in the States.
But after prized transfer wing Andrej Stojakovic (Cal) came aboard, the Illini backed off their pursuit of Sarr and the 6-foot-8 wing ultimately found his new home with the ACC’s premier program: Duke.
And throughout that whirlwind of a process, one thing stayed constant for Sarr: his ability to perform. Between showings with FC Barcelona and a standout performance at the Nike Hoops Summit, Sarr continued to climb up the rankings, reaching the 17th overall spot in On3’s class of 2025 rankings. (He remains unranked by 247Sports.)
Sarr’s play not only caught the eye of the college basketball world but also those at the next level. In ESPN’s 2026 NBA mock draft, Sarr was projected to go ninth overall by draft experts Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo.
Givony detailed Sarr’s strengths as a “versatile defender who has shown intriguing flashes as a perimeter shooter, passer and shot creator,” although Givony also mentioned that much of Sarr’s game is still developing – especially his decision-making.
Although it’s clear Sarr's upside and potential are nearly boundless, it remains to be seen whether the more experienced Stojakovic – who was pegged 45th in the 2026 draft by ESPN – was the right choice for the Illini.