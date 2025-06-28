Cooper Flagg, Kasparas Jakucionis Stack Up Favorably in Lone College Seasons
On the surface, Cooper Flagg and Kasparas Jakucionis may not have much in common. In fact, the disparities are quite apparent – both on and off the court.
Flagg is American-born, Jakucionis is a native of Lithuania. Although Jakucionis is a known entity, Flagg is already a worldwide brand, in the process of being groomed into the next face of the NBA.
On the court, Flagg is an electrifying athlete, Jakucionis fits more into the "pedestrian" category. Meanwhile, Jakucionis is crafty as can be on the hardwood, while Flagg – who still showcases fancy footwork at times – is often more direct, getting to his spot immediately and putting up a jumper or finishing at the rim without hesitation.
Yet despite also being multiple positions apart – Jakucionis plays point guard; Flagg slots on the wing – the Illinois and Duke alums were the only freshman in the country to put up the following splits:
Fifteen points, five rebounds and four assists per game.
That’s the beauty of basketball – and the deceitfulness of statistics. Although Jakucionis and Flagg play at different positions, and in dramatically different ways, the box score shows that each leaves a similar on the game.
Flagg hovered in a different stratosphere, of course, leading the Blue Devils to a Final Four appearance and winning the nation’s top individual honor – the Naismith Award – as an 18-year old, before being picked first overall in the NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks.
Still, it shows the value and versatility of Jakucionis’ game, only further cementing the argument that the Miami Heat got a steal with the 20th pick in the draft. That he was one of just two players in a rarefied category – especially when the other was Flagg – sends a clear message: Jakucionis belongs.