UConn's Dan Hurley Raves About Illinois, Putting the Illini in Rare Air
No. 13 Illinois (6-1) and No. 5 UConn (5-1) will clash at New York's Madison Square Garden on Friday (11:30 a.m. CT, FOX) in a game that will undoubtedly have implications in March. Previewing the contest on Wednesday, the Huskies’ Dan Hurley had nothing but praise to heap on the Illini. Here’s what the two-time-national-champion head coach had to say:
Dan Hurley analyzes Illinois ahead of Friday matchup at MSG
“Yeah, all types of problems at both ends and on the backboard,” Hurley said of the challenges Illinois poses. The specter of UConn's struggles in a recent loss to Arizona, which outrebounded the Huskies 43-23, is clearly still fresh. “The rebounding thing, especially just with the Arizona experience there and what that was like."
And considering the Illini are an objectively better rebounding group than the Wildcats on both the offensive and defensive boards (whether measured by rebounding percentage or sheer volume), Illinois seems poised to own the glass on Friday afternoon.
“Just the way that they space the court and the quality of what they put on the court 1 through 5, with shooting from the center position and a 4 man that’s as good as, and as versatile as, you’re going to play against," Hurley said, presumably referring to breakout freshman forward David Mirkovic, who is averaging a jaw-dropping 15.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists on 50.0 percent from the field while connecting on 1.1 threes per game (on 30.8 percent shooting). "[He] can post it and pass it when you trap him, and he can drive it and make threes,”
“And [Kylan] Boswell is obviously the head of the snake, who’s a veteran and just one of the best point guards," Hurley said. "So Brad’s got a great team. They’re incredibly well-coached. And from watching them on film, they’re as good as anyone that we’ve played and as good as anyone that we will play."
With UConn having already faced No. 2 Arizona and No. 9 BYU, and with the reigning national champions and No. 10 Florida Gators still on the docket for the Huskies, that is extremely high praise for Illinois – which has proven deserving of it … at times.
The Illini have, on balance, looked the part of a Final Four contender. But we have also seen a handful of defensive lapses, a worrying sign heading into a matchup against perhaps the best offensive mind in the sport in Hurley.
Nevertheless, when Illinois puts it all together – the shooting ability from all positions, one-on-one talent, playmaking across the board and lockdown defense – there may not be a better team in college basketball. It appears as though Hurley has seen the level this Illini team can reach – and he's impressed.
Still, whether or not Illinois rolls out its best product for 40 straight minutes on Friday and plays like the club Hurley just described from the opening tip until the final buzzer – well, that remains to be seen.