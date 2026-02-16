David Mirkovic Takes Blame for One Loss, Sets a New Standard in a Win

One of the underemphasized responsibilities of a coach, especially with young players, is setting and enforcing a certain standard for each individual in their charge. Challenge them. Hold them accountable. Set expectations.



If you've been following the arc of Illinois' season, you know Brad Underwood has made it his mission to push freshman forward David Mirkovic to be the best player he can be.



Even so, Underwood may not be the person who holds Mirkovic to the highest standard. It's probably Mirkovic himself.

David Mirkovic lifts Illinois vs. Indiana after taking blame for Wisconsin loss

Feb 15, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward David Mirkovic (0) looks to pass as Indiana Hoosiers forward Reed Bailey (1) defends during the second half at State Farm Center.

“Mirk was spectacular,” Underwood said after his first-year forward went off for 25 points on 10-for-16 shooting in Illinois' 71-51 win over Indiana on Sunday. “I’ll let you in on a tidbit, because I said it out there: It wasn’t two minutes after I left the building, and I get an incredible text from Mirk after the Wisconsin game – taking the blame for it because he wasn’t mentally what he thought was at his best."

And if there were any doubt about Mirkovic's sincerity, Underwood said he backed it up in the days after the Badgers letdown.

“He practiced at a different level, and that showed off today. He was dominant on both ends, and it’s as focused defensively as I’ve seen him. He had Tucker [DeVries], a veteran guy who has been around and been a part of a lot of basketball games. So I’m very, very proud of him.”

Mirkovic, who added seven rebounds and three assists (against zero turnovers), has recently blossomed into an impact defender. He blanketed DeVries, a fifth-year forward and proven Power 5 scorer, all afternoon, holding him to just 13 points on 5-for-12 shooting.

Highlights of 71-51 Big Ten win vs. Indiana at State Farm Center. pic.twitter.com/0mD9BBStJi — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) February 16, 2026

Against Wisconsin, Mirkovic scored 12 points but shot 3-for-6 from the free-throw line (notably, the misses came in crunch time), had just one offensive rebound and committed four turnovers. After that outing, Mirkovic didn’t need anyone to light a fire under him.

“He is the ultimate competitive winner, and it was just his way of, I think, helping himself become more motivated," Underwood said. "Maybe my words weren’t getting through to him, but some self-reflection – any 18- or 19-year-old who can self-reflect, that’s pretty special. And then most of them blame and have excuses. Mirk doesn’t. And I’m so impressed. I told our team. I didn’t tell them who wrote it. I told them about the letter that I got from a teammate. And it’s a team-building moment when you have somebody that does that. And that’s just a young man who cares about winning.”

Lots of competitive young athletes point fingers or search for answers outside themselves. Few are willing to put responsibility on their own shoulders. Assuming blame is a commendable gesture. But to actually make changes to address a shortcoming? Much tougher. Mirkovic walked the walk.

Underwood has spoken before about Mirkovic’s practices foreshadowing his in-game performances. Clearly, the freshman recognized he needed to dig deeper. And he started it behind the scenes, before carrying it onto the State Farm Center hardwood on Sunday afternoon.

Better yet, that stuff can be infectious. It sets a precedent and almost demands that others around them strive to get over the same bar. And when the player setting the standard happens to be a freshman averaging 13.0 points and 8.0 rebounds, it’s just icing on the cake.