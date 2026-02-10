Why Illinois' New Offensive Wrinkle Featuring David Mirkovic Is So Encouraging

At 6-foot-9 and 250 pounds, Illinois freshman David Mirkovic has been described at times as a point forward. A point guard in his younger days, Mirkovic clearly has (some) of the skills and instincts that usually come with the package.

But how often have we actually seen Mirkovic moonlight as a lead guard? He has dazzled when passing out of the post in Illinois’ classic "Booty Ball" mode . And Mirkovic will take liberties from time to time pushing the tempo in transition – a roller coaster ride that can leave all involved white-knuckling through the adventure.

Illinois' David Mirkovic shines as bright spot in loss at Michigan State

Feb 4, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward David Mirkovic (0) passes during the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at State Farm Center.

Rarely, though, have we seen Mirkovic work the ball up the floor to initiate the offense and go to work. But on Saturday night, in one of Illinois' most dire moments, Illini coach Brad Underwood entrusted Mirkovic with the offense, putting the ball in his hands and letting him make magic. And that’s exactly what he did.

“Absolutely. He was terrific in it,” Underwood said on Monday, rehashing Mirkovic’s reps at point guard in Illinois’ matchup at Michigan State. “It’s all matchup-based stuff for us. And when you’ve got an exceptional ball-handler and an even better passer – and let’s not forget that finish he made with his left hand – you start putting that with his ability to shoot jump shots and his shot fake and his ability to pivot. That’s a pretty good weapon for us moving forward.”

Although the Illini saw their 12-game win streak come to an end against the Spartans, it wasn’t without some encouraging signs. And nothing offered more promise than a Mirkovic-led offense down the stretch.

With lead guard Keaton Wagler struggling immensely in East Lansing, the Illini turned to their other standout freshman in the final minutes. Mirkovic brought the rock down the floor before operating as the ball-handler in pick-and-roll sets.

He directed traffic, beckoning wing Andrej Stojakovic over to set a screen, then hit him with a gorgeous dime for an easy deuce, giving Illinois a four-point lead. A few plays later, after Michigan State had stolen the lead, Mirkovic once again used a screen, this time taking care of business himself. After turning the corner, he found himself met at the rim by high-flying Spartans forward Coen Carr. Mirkovic, undeterred and in complete control, simply tossed up a sweeping left-hook layup that dropped softly off the glass into the net, giving Illinois a one-point lead.

To have a player at Mirkovic's size, with his skill set, capable of taking over point guard duties – especially on a team currently lacking backcourt depth – is such a luxury. How often the Illini utilize the option remains to be seen. That it can be pulled from their back pocket when needed, however, is a testament to how balanced and unpredictable – in the best way possible – this offense is for opponents.