Way-Too-Early 2026-27 Big Ten Basketball Power Rankings: Illinois Leads the Pack?

For the past couple of decades, the Big Ten has left a lot to be desired in the NCAA Tournament – but not in 2025-26. The league sent four teams to the Elite Eight and two squads to the Final Four. In the process, it built a valid argument as the premier hoops conference in the nation. Heading into the 2026-27 season, the Big Ten appears poised to again cement that status. Here is our first edition of way-too-early Big Ten power rankings:

Early 2026-27 Big Ten basketball power rankings

18. Northwestern

Mar 7, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Angelo Ciaravino (44) dribbles against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The Wildcats were decimated by the transfer portal, and superstar forward Nick Martinelli is out of eligibility.



Player to watch: Angelo Ciaravino

17. Penn State

Mar 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Mike Rhoades gestures to his team against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Another squad that has faced massive roster turnover, the Nittany Lions are starting almost entirely fresh after finishing dead last in the Big Ten a year ago.



Player to watch: Ivan Juric

16. Rutgers

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Tariq Francis (0) after making a three point basket against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Scarlet Knights appear poised to once again come up short on firepower, destined for yet another bottom-tier Big Ten season.



Player to watch: Tariq Francis

15. Washington

Mar 7, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Danny Sprinkle looks on during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The Huskies had a middling campaign a year ago, and they have seen the majority of last season’s crew dart for greener pastures. Meanwhile coach Danny Sprinkle hasn't been able to land any game-changers through the portal thus far.



Player to watch: Ryan Beasley

14. Oregon

Mar 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Dana Altman has built a fairly impressive transfer haul, but the Ducks also lost a handful of contributors from an extremely underwhelming 2025-26 team.



Player to watch: Jasper Johnson

13. Wisconsin

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Nolan Winter (31) shoots against the High Point Panthers during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard hasn’t provided much optimism for a Badgers fanbase reeling from offseason losses.



Player to watch: Nolan Winter

12. Ohio State

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Jake Diebler reacts against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Buckeyes’ freshman class has an incoming star and the transfer class is solid, but they did lose a lot in Bruce Thornton and Devin Royal departing.



Player to watch: Anthony Thompson

11. Minnesota

Mar 4, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach Niko Medved reacts after a play against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Niko Medved in Year 2 is going to be a scary sight in the Big Ten, especially with four key returnees and Medved’s reunion with guard Kyan Evans.



Player to watch: Jaylen Crocker-Johnson

10. Maryland

Mar 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Buzz Williams reacts during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Maryland's retention may be less than ideal, but Buzz Williams can really recruit. How quickly he can mesh all the fresh faces remains to be seen, though.



Player to watch: Baba Oladotun

9. Iowa

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Kael Combs (11) dribbles the ball against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The loss of Bennett Stirtz is nothing to gloss over, but Iowa has an even more important piece of the puzzle returning: Ben McCollum.



Player to watch: Kael Combs

8. Nebraska

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

With four of the top six in Nebraska’s 2025-26 rotation out of the mix, Fred Hoiberg’s club appears poised for a step back – but not a big one, thanks to Pryce Sandfort running it back.



Player to watch: Braden Frager

7. UCLA

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) makes a pass against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Bruins have a lot working for them: They retained a few key pieces, built a solid portal class and have Mick Cronin running the show.



Player to watch: Trent Perry

6. USC

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Rodney Rice (1) dribbles the ball during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Illinois State Redbirds at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Trojans bring in a loaded freshman class and a transfer haul not far behind – plus Rodney Rice is back.



Player to watch: Rodney Rice

5. Indiana

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Darian Devries shouts instructions to his team against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Hoosiers put in work in the portal. And based on Darian DeVries’ track record of doing more with less, he should be in line to surpass the already lofty expectations for 2026-27.



Player to watch: Markus Burton

4. Purdue

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter reacts in the first half against the Arizona Wildcats during an Elite Eight game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Yes, the Boilermakers will be without their cornerstone veteran trio, but Caden Pierce is a severely overlooked addition and Matt Painter is ... Matt Painter.



Player to watch: Caden Pierce

3. Michigan State

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The Spartans only lose their starting frontcourt – a void that will quickly be filled – meaning Jeremy Fears Jr. (who declared for the NBA Draft while maintaining college eligibility) and Tom Izzo should continue wreaking havoc on the entire league.



Player to watch: Cam Ward

2. Michigan

Michigan Wolverines guard Elliot Cadeau (3) celebrates the team’s NCAA men's basketball tournament national championship victory Monday, April 6, 2026, after defeating the UConn Huskies 69-63 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Michigan returns both Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr., the Wolverines move to the top this list – but that isn’t the expectation.



Player to watch: Elliot Cadeau

1. Illinois

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts after a play against the UConn Huskies during the second half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"The Retention" was a successful endeavor in Champaign – and, for now, it makes Illinois the team to beat.



Player to watch: David Mirkovic