Social Media Reacts to Andrej Stojakovic Returning to Illinois Basketball

It has been an elite offseason for Illinois so far, and Andrej Stojakovic made it even better.



Sure, the Illini have only landed one transfer so far, which in today’s college basketball world might not exactly scream “offseason champ” at first glance, but the truth is, Illinois may still be one of the biggest winners of the offseason anyway.



Why? Because head coach Brad Underwood and his staff have done the hardest thing to do in the portal era: keep great players from leaving.

That reality became even clearer on Friday when Andrej Stojakovic announced he will return to Illinois .



With Stojakovic back in the fold, the Illini have now retained five of their top eight scorers from last season’s Final Four team. In a sport where rosters can be flipped overnight, and continuity is becoming harder and harder to find, that is massive. Illinois is not spending the offseason trying to replace an entire identity. It is bringing back the core of one of the best teams in the country.



And Stojakovic is a huge part of that.

Although he arrived in Champaign last offseason with plenty of hype, it was in March when his importance to the team really came into focus.



As the games got bigger and the pressure got tighter, Stojakovic kept showing why he mattered so much . He gave Illinois another player who could create offense when a possession broke down, another scorer who could punish mismatches, and another confident veteran presence on the wing when the stakes were at their highest.



Every team in the country is looking for players like that this time of year. Illinois already had one, and now it gets to keep him.

That is what makes this offseason so impressive. Yes, portal additions matter. Yes, recruiting still matters. But retaining proven, high-level players who already fit the system may matter more than anything else. Illinois has done that at an incredibly high level this spring. David Mirkovic is back . Jake Davis is back . Tomislav Ivisic is back. Zvonimir Ivisic is back . And now Stojakovic is back too.



That is not just a nice foundation. That is the kind of continuity that can keep a championship window wide open.

More than anything, Stojakovic’s return is a reminder that Illinois is not starting over after last season’s Final Four run. The Illini are reloading without really having to rebuild, which is about the best place any program can be in modern college basketball.



And as expected, social media was ecstatic about Stojakovic’s return, with Illinois fans immediately celebrating the fact that one of the biggest pieces of last season’s Final Four team is officially back in Champaign.

#TheRetention at Illinois is done

#TheRetention is officially complete.#TheAcquisition is going very very well…



Stay tuned Illini Nation pic.twitter.com/QuN4okgvyg — Champaign Problems (@ChiefIlliniVic) April 17, 2026

#TheRetention is complete



In this day and age, it is SPECIAL to bring back 5 core pieces — oh yeah, and they made the Final Four.



These guys aren’t satisfied. They’re hungry. They want MORE.



ILL. Start looking at hotels in Detroit. https://t.co/K7PigPNRFW — 𝕮𝖔𝖓𝖓𝖔𝖗 𝕻𝖎𝖑𝖘 (@TheConnorPils) April 17, 2026

this is the most excited i’ve been for a college basketball season probably ever. lfg. #theretention #famILLy — caroline (@shutup_caroline) April 17, 2026

#TheRetention is complete! It's hard not to be excited about the upcoming basketball season. Let's go!!! https://t.co/BtcA9V4C8h — Travis Sparks (@t_sparkswillfly) April 17, 2026

This 2026-2027 Illini team is LOADED

The latest look at Illinois' roster after today's moves 👀



Are the Illini a top 5 preseason team? 🤔⬇️ pic.twitter.com/gbzEC2IByJ — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) April 17, 2026

Is this the Golden Age of Illinois sports?

Illinois basketball’s culture is unmatched. Brad Underwood has built something truly special. #TheRetention — The Last Dance (@BringThePaign) April 17, 2026

Most fun team in the country

There isn’t a more lovable team in all of college basketball. These kids continue to show why.



Relive all 5 return announcements from Andrej, Jake, Tomi, Z, and Mirk — this is some all-time stuff😂 pic.twitter.com/V4g35N4Oev — 𝕮𝖔𝖓𝖓𝖔𝖗 𝕻𝖎𝖑𝖘 (@TheConnorPils) April 17, 2026

Stojakovic will be unstoppable

Andrej Stojakovic is a guy I’m watching to potentially take a leap to All-American status next year.



Was arguably the second most impactful player in the end-stretch of the season.



If the 3PT shot and passing comes along, you won’t be able to stop him. pic.twitter.com/JFEJXZv2fg — Illini Fan Nation (@TheIlliniFN) April 17, 2026

Another HUGE retention for Andrej Stojakovic. Was a huge scorer for the Illini this past season and will further his production on-ball next year



A player who I believe will carve out a legitimate NBA career https://t.co/307WIOrAWC — Sheldon Wohlman | Utility Sports (@_utilitysports) April 17, 2026

Andrej Stojakovic



That’s the tweet



pic.twitter.com/6py1TQiVL5 — Dariush Takhtehchian, M.D (@takhtehchianmd) April 17, 2026

The Illini coaches are excited

Cruising into next season

Illinois basketball entering the 2026-27 season. pic.twitter.com/jwZo2Pkwyk — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) April 17, 2026

Reloading.....

Illinois roster construction



2026 -> 2027



Bigs

Mirk -> Mirk

Tomi -> Tomi

Z -> Z



Wings

Andrej -> Andrej

Jake Davis -> Jake Davis

Ben -> Vaaks



Guards

Wagler ->

Kylan -> Coleman / Morillo



Projecting natural improvement of returners…



This team is a player away from a title — The BoardRoom-ic (@ILLBoardRoom) April 17, 2026

Take a bow, Brad Underwood

What an offseason by Brad Underwood and co. They retained every piece from the Final Four team that they could, and effectively replaced Boswell and Wagler with Vaaks, Coleman, and Morillo. Don’t overlook a year two jump in the Illini system from Andrej Stojakovic. I’m so excited… pic.twitter.com/n0owCtkvA0 — Illini Muse (@IlliniMuse) April 17, 2026

Illinois next season is



- Returning 5 of its top 8 scorers from a Final Four team

- Adding Stefan Vaaks (15.8 PPG) from the portal

- Bringing in a top 15 freshmen class



Brad Underwood is cooking with GAS pic.twitter.com/n5fZ9YUJs9 — Jacob Rhymer (@Rhymetime05) April 17, 2026

#theretention is complete. What a job by Brad Underwood and what a day to be an Illini fan. #nattyherewecome — GuardU (@illinoisforever) April 17, 2026

Preseason National Champs?

If you see a Way-Too-Early Top 25 for the 2026-27 men’s college basketball season…



And it doesn’t have Illinois in the Top 5…



It is wrong. https://t.co/ljKLD45pQs — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) April 17, 2026

With Stojakovic back, Illinois is a STRONG title contender. https://t.co/mVCo2LSbuf — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) April 17, 2026

Andrej Stojakovic becomes the latest player from the Final Four Illini to announce he’s returning.

.

Strong retention by Brad Underwood and staff.

.

Question to fans, does Illinois have a shot to be ranked No. 1 to start next year? https://t.co/h9oanyKhTq — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) April 17, 2026

Illinois is going to be a wagon next season. https://t.co/kpjCXYLM25 — Robin Washut (@RobinWashut) April 17, 2026

Is Illinois the early favorite to win the 2027 National Championship?



They are returning Mirkovic, Stojakovic, Ivisic brothers, and Jake Davis.



And most likely some additions in the portal. pic.twitter.com/r0pN7BKxpa — College Basketball Review (@CbbReview) April 17, 2026

The Road to the 2027 National Championship goes through Champaign, Ill.



🔶🔷🏀🏆 — Dave Wischnowsky (@wischlist) April 17, 2026

2027 National Champs https://t.co/UyHUTBxNKO — WT - Mo D Enthusiast (@WildcatsTongue) April 17, 2026

One piece away.....

The other programs are hoping Illinois is done in the pursuit of John Blackwell, but I don’t think that’s the case.



The pitch?



You are the missing piece to an NCAA Title and simultaneously benefit from the recent Illinois All-American & NBA machine.



Brad ain’t done. pic.twitter.com/ln0zuNUva7 — Illini Fan Nation (@TheIlliniFN) April 17, 2026

#TheRetention is complete. Time to go get John Blackwell🔥🔥#ILL — Chief Mirkovic (@ChiefMirkovic) April 17, 2026

John Blackwell pic.twitter.com/zdB38jIWwk — Illini Fan Nation (@TheIlliniFN) April 17, 2026

Since people are having a hard time with this:



John Blackwell knew that Andrej was coming back way before today. He may choose to go elsewhere but it has nothing to do with Andrej.



I still think the staff should feel pretty good about Blackwell — Champaign Problems (@ChiefIlliniVic) April 17, 2026

If Illinois really wants a shot to win it all, they need to find a way to get John blackwell. The staff will figure out how to utilize them, but we definitely need both to go back to the final four and potentially a championship! — Trevor (@kisslingT33) April 17, 2026

Tell 'em, Jon

Illinois is set to return five of its top eight scorers and 62.1% of its scoring from a Final Four team while adding Stefan Vaaks (15.7 PPG) from Providence.



The Illini should be on fire entering 2026-27. https://t.co/pUmijiKYnr — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 17, 2026

And now the fun part begins - looking ahead to what should be one of the greatest basketball teams and seasons in Illinois history.