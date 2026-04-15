David Mirkovic Returning to Illinois in 2026-27 – What It Means

Illinois was already bracing for certain key losses well before it ever barreled into the final weekend of this past season. Kylan Boswell, Ben Humrichous and longtime program fixture AJ Redd – all gone. And coach Brad Underwood has known for some time now that freshman sensation Keaton Wagler would be off to the NBA Draft come summer.



It was everyone else the Illini had to worry about.

On Wednesday, a bundle of nerves were calmed when the player who is arguably most integral to Illinois' hopes for a return to the Final Four in 2026-27 announced he would return to Champaign. Freshman forward David Mirkovic first broke the news on a Twitch stream but soon followed with a simple message to Illini Nation through the university: "I'm back."

Why David Mirkovic holds the key to another Illinois Final Four run

We are quite familiar with the work of Tomislav Ivisic and Andrej Stojakovic. We know Zvonimir Ivisic has the potential to be a game-changing rim protector/three-point sniper/unicorn. We're aware of the hand-in-glove fit Stefan Vaaks represents . We also learned from Wagler not to underestimate what a convention-defying freshman can do, meaning that Lucas Morillo and Quentin Coleman both could have the effect of raising Illinois' ceiling next season.

But Mirkovic – Illinois' beloved, rosy-cheeked Montenegrin cowboy – was the player who held the key to The Retention. And it isn't just about what Mirk has already proven he can do on the State Farm Center floor. It's also about what's likely to come.

Mirkovic is the Illini's most versatile player – and by a long shot. At 6-foot-9 and a listed 250 pounds, he's as strong as an ox but can play with the light-touched precision of a hummingbird. Mirkovic will be Illinois' top post-up threat and rebounder, a key three-point shooter (37.5 percent as a freshman) and one of its best options in its core pick-and-roll actions – whether as the screener or triggerman. His 95 assists (2.6 per game) were second on the team behind only Wagler's 157.

Mirkovic gives the Illini not only flexibility in role and style of play but also in his upside. From the jump last season, he showed his playmaking ability, dishing four assists and at times running the show in the opening win over Jackson State. But he also proved to be an excellent facilitator against far stronger competition, and even after Wagler took control of the offense, with five assists against Missouri, Iowa and Wisconsin, and a season-high six against Michigan State. Mirkovic has the game to mesh with anyone Underwood sends onto the floor – including, with any luck, Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell .

Just as vital to Mirkovic's future and Illinois' 2026-27 season, though, will be the meat still left on the bone: Mirk has yet to max out his potential. As powerful as he is, Mirkovic could stand to get leaner, quicker and bouncier. That's where Illini strength and conditioning guru Adam Fletcher comes in. Another offseason in Fletcher's forging factory could unleash an All-Big Ten beast from Mirkovic.

Better feet, more burst, a higher vertical – even incremental improvements – added to a season's worth of college basketball experience would make Mirkovic a preseason candidate for conference Player of the Year. He already possesses feathery touch around the basket, a killer upfake move at the arc and a 7-foot wingspan that allows him to contest shooters around the rim. With even marginally enhanced physical attributes, Mirkovic becomes a player Underwood can build around – with any system and any grouping of personnel.