East Peoria's Quinton Kitt Visits Illinois: Breaking Down His Game
Although Illinois has poured much of its recent recruiting efforts into the class of 2026 (and just landed in another recruit's top six on Thursday), coach Brad Underwood and his crew haven’t let the class of 2027 fall by the wayside.
One of their targets in that junior class is Quinton Kitt, a 6-foot-6 forward from East Peoria. The Illini offered Kitt back in mid-May, at the beginning of his productive summer. According to 247Sports, Kitt holds just five total offers, only two of which are from high-major programs (Illinois and Northwestern).
Per Kitt’s X account, he made the quick trip east to visit Illinois’ campus on Thursday, flicking up in Illini threads, and alongside current swingman Ty Rodgers.
Here’s a deep dive on Kitt’s game:
Quinton Kitt scouting report
Kitt’s premier skill is spot-up shooting. On the catch, he has great balance, a high release point, smooth mechanics and finds nylon at a solid clip. He also has a go-to fadeaway in the post, where his size and length allow him to get off his shot with ease.
Not an ultra-twitchy athlete, Kitt isn’t exactly a high flyer or blow-by threat – at least not yet. But he still has driving ability, particularly against closeouts. Given his ability from beyond the arc, defenders often fly out to the perimeter to chase Kitt off the line, and he does a stellar job of attacking the basket in those situations, usually getting all the way to the rim (although he also has shown a floater).
An underrated passer, Kitt has shown his basketball IQ in AAU competition with Chicago powerhouse MeanStreets. Many players are willing to make the extra pass, but Kitt does so without hesitation, allowing his teammates to get open looks while the defense is stuck in rotation.
Also active on the offensive glass, Kitt crashes well from the weak side and tends to convert at a high rate on putbacks – or wind up at the charity stripe.
Quinton Kitt's future outlook
With two years of high school basketball ahead of Kitt, he has ample time to grow his game and develop his body and athleticism. Despite holding just five offers thus far, his combination of size and shooting is already enough to likely warrant a handful more high-major offers. And if Kitt were to find that next gear athletically, his game (and his recruiting) will instantly jump to a new level.