East Peoria's Quinton Kitt Visits Illinois: Breaking Down His Game

The Illini welcomed in-state target Quinton Kitt for an unofficial visit on Thursday. Here's what to know about the Class of 2027 recruit:

Jackson Langendorf

Nov 4, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts during the first half against the Eastern Illinois Panthers at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Although Illinois has poured much of its recent recruiting efforts into the class of 2026 (and just landed in another recruit's top six on Thursday), coach Brad Underwood and his crew haven’t let the class of 2027 fall by the wayside.

One of their targets in that junior class is Quinton Kitt, a 6-foot-6 forward from East Peoria. The Illini offered Kitt back in mid-May, at the beginning of his productive summer. According to 247Sports, Kitt holds just five total offers, only two of which are from high-major programs (Illinois and Northwestern).

Per Kitt’s X account, he made the quick trip east to visit Illinois’ campus on Thursday, flicking up in Illini threads, and alongside current swingman Ty Rodgers.

Here’s a deep dive on Kitt’s game:

Quinton Kitt scouting report

Quinton Kitt
East Peoria’s Quinton Kitt (23) moves the ball against Morton in the second half of their Mid-Illini high school basketball game Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 at East Peoria High School. The Raiders upset state-ranked Morton 72-69 in overtime. / MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kitt’s premier skill is spot-up shooting. On the catch, he has great balance, a high release point, smooth mechanics and finds nylon at a solid clip. He also has a go-to fadeaway in the post, where his size and length allow him to get off his shot with ease.

Not an ultra-twitchy athlete, Kitt isn’t exactly a high flyer or blow-by threat – at least not yet. But he still has driving ability, particularly against closeouts. Given his ability from beyond the arc, defenders often fly out to the perimeter to chase Kitt off the line, and he does a stellar job of attacking the basket in those situations, usually getting all the way to the rim (although he also has shown a floater).

An underrated passer, Kitt has shown his basketball IQ in AAU competition with Chicago powerhouse MeanStreets. Many players are willing to make the extra pass, but Kitt does so without hesitation, allowing his teammates to get open looks while the defense is stuck in rotation.

Also active on the offensive glass, Kitt crashes well from the weak side and tends to convert at a high rate on putbacks – or wind up at the charity stripe.

Quinton Kitt's future outlook

With two years of high school basketball ahead of Kitt, he has ample time to grow his game and develop his body and athleticism. Despite holding just five offers thus far, his combination of size and shooting is already enough to likely warrant a handful more high-major offers. And if Kitt were to find that next gear athletically, his game (and his recruiting) will instantly jump to a new level.

Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

