The Big Question: Will Ty Rodgers Play for Illinois Basketball Again?
Few, if any, Illinois basketball players have had a more circuitous, complicated, heart-wrenching go of it in his college career than junior swingman Ty Rodgers.
In his first two seasons in Champaign, Rodgers developed into a fan favorite for his gritty defense, put-me-in-coach versatility and charming, nice-guy demeanor off the court. That his shooting profile didn't match the modern standard – he has attempted precisely one three-pointer during his college career – may only endear him more to old-school Illini fans.
Year
Games
PPG
FG/Att
FG Pct.
3FG/Att
3FG Pct.
FT Pct.
RPG
APG
BPG
SPG
2023-24
38
6.2
98/186
52.7
0/0
0
58.5
5.3
2.0
0.4
0.5
2022-23
33
3.3
48/93
51.6
0/1
0
38.7
4.0
1.0
0.2
0.7
Last season was supposed to have had breakout potential for Rodgers, the team's lone returner with significant minutes under his belt from 2023-24 and a multi-tooled contributor capable of plugging into several positions. But just before Illinois' first game, Rodgers announced he would be redshirt the 2024-25 season – a surprise decision he arrived at after consulting with coach Brad Underwood and his staff.
After a season of quiet speculation about Rodgers' future at Illinois – would he transfer? – he announced his return in April. But in June, just as the vibes had begun to come around again, Rodgers injured his knee in a pickup game that would require surgery. So what is the latest?
Ty Rodgers injury update
Underwood has been pretty cagey about Rodgers' status, offering limited details when asked about the injury. No definitive information on his recovery or how he fits into the team's future plans. But on Tuesday afternoon, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein posted the following message on his X social media account:
Initial thoughts: More than two full months after Rodgers' was hurt, I would hope he is "progressing." Also, the fact that the team hasn't made public the nature of the injury or provided a recovery timeline only seems to suggest that the injury is on the far end of the severity spectrum. Underwood's non-answer of an answer keeps pressure off a young athlete and hopefully prevents an overzealous rehab effort – but also allows a coach off the hook with the media.
Will Rodgers be back in 2025-26?
The Illini don't necessarily owe the public a full description of the injury or an explanation of his status, but Rodgers already was looking like a square peg trying to fit himself into a round hole for the second straight offseason before the signings of guards Andrej Stojakovic and Mihailo Petrovic. Where he would fit on Illinois' current roster if healthy would be anyone's guess. What if he misses the first month of the season? The first two months? At what point would another injury redshirt be considered?
Illinois' opener against Illinois State on Oct. 19 feels a million miles away – we're still days away from kicking off college football season in Champaign! – but that date is less than two months out. Even if Rodgers technically recovers from June's surgical procedure in time for the start of the season, when will he feel comfortable playing on the knee again? Get his wind back? Will he have any time to sharpen that long-range stroke in order to earn minutes in a rotation that seems to require one? There's no way to know any of those answers at the moment, but if we're still waiting on clarity in October, Rodgers will have to make a decision about pulling the ripcord on the season.
Will Rodgers play for Illinois again?
Truth is, no one knows – probably Underwood and Rodgers included. But this cursed injury gummed up the comeback of a player every Illini fan has been rooting for going on a year now, and after all that has gone on, you have to wonder whether Rodgers will see it all as a sign. No one in or around Champaign wants him to go. But would he make a better fit with another program? Maybe. Would he have a chance to earn more minutes and sink his teeth into a bigger on-court role elsewhere? Absolutely.
It may come down to an agonizing decision about what Rodgers values most at this stage of his life and career. A diminished or uncertain role with an excellent program, around a group of teammates and coaches with whom he has bonded, at a school and in a community that he seems to have embraced as much as they have him? Or an enhanced basketball experience on another campus?
Nothing is assured Rodgers in either situation. But here's hoping he finds all he wants, whether it's in Urbana-Champaign or in another college town that would find it as impossible not to warm to him as Illini fans did. He deserves at least that much.