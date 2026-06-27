ESPN's 2027 NBA Mock Draft Projects Multiple Illini – But Here's What It Missed

The drawback of a college basketball program possessing elite, NBA-level talent – if it can even be twisted into calling it that – is that those players are inexperienced. If a prospect is that good, he’s almost certainly a one-and-done player.

Keaton Wagler was an anomaly for Illinois a year ago. An unflappable, always-poised lead guard who steered the Illini to a Final Four berth as a freshman, Wagler was one of a kind (and, as a result, became a top-five pick ).

Usually, the scenario plays out exactly how the 2024-25 campaign did for Illinois. Freshmen Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley were the primary options for the Illini by the end of the season. And although the pair were indisputably talented, they didn’t have enough experience to spark Illinois on a deep NCAA Tournament run. (The Illini were knocked out in the Round of 32.)

Well, heading into 2026-27, the Illini have the dream combination: NBA talent and experience. Illinois has four players projected in Jeremy Woo’s early 2027 NBA mock draft for ESPN – and only one will be a freshman in the upcoming season.

Where Illini players are projected in ESPN’s early 2027 NBA mock draft

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) shoots against Connecticut Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

On the heels of this week’s 2026 NBA Draft, Woo is already looking ahead to next year ( as are we ), projecting the entire 60-player draft class for 2027 . Without a game having been played and with summer workouts just getting underway, any year-out predictions will be subject to quite a bit of change in the coming months. But for now, here is what Woo envisions for the Illini in the 2027 NBA Draft:



No. 57: Andrej Stojakovic

No. 44: David Mirkovic

No. 38: Stefan Vaaks

No. 36: Quentin Coleman

Should Tomislav Ivisic and Zvonimir Ivisic be in ESPN’s 2027 NBA mock draft?

Feb 1, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) and center Zvonimir Ivisic (44) celebrate after a shot in the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Four Illini are featured in the projection – but is that two too short? Both Tomislav Ivisic and Zvonimir Ivisic have been considered second-round-worthy prospects in the past, so what has changed? For one, neither shot the rock particularly well in 2025-26. Secondly, this year’s draft class was loaded from top to bottom.

The 2027 class? Not so much. With that in mind, both Ivisic twins will have the opportunity to climb into draft boards – especially if they start connecting from deep.

Is ESPN too high on David Mirkovic’s draft stock?

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward David Mirkovic (0) is fouled by Connecticut Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Let’s not get it twisted: Mirkovic is a very good basketball player – and very likely one with an NBA future. And, again, the lack of depth in this 2027 class opens the door for everyone. But will Mirkovic be ready for the next level by a year from now?

From a physical strength standpoint, there won’t be a problem. Athletically, Mirkovic is quite “functional” – as Illinois coach Brad Underwood likes to point out. And his functional athleticism, paired with his sometimes-overlooked length, allows him to be a sneakily impactful defender.

But there is no way around it: Mirk currently isn’t quick enough to be even an average defender at the next level. And can he keep up with NBA pace? Remember: The Illini were one of the slowest teams in the country getting up and down the floor a year ago.

Mirkovic's shooting will translate well, and there is no overstating how valuable high-level decision-makers are in the NBA – a mold he certainly fits. But he won’t be operating with his back to the basket, and he won’t just bully defenders down the lane. So, yes, he may have some kind of a meaningful NBA future – but perhaps not quite yet.

Should Quentin Coleman be projected in the first round?

July 19, 2025; North Augusta, South Carolina, USA; Brad Beal Elite Quentin Coleman (1) gestures to a teammate as Team Durant Evans Barning Jr. (7) defends during the Brad Beal Elite and Team Durant game at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activity Center. Brad Beal Elite won 91-59. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale - Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY NETWORK | Katie Goodale / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Disclaimer: Quentin Coleman has yet to suit up in a college contest – but neither have the top four picks in Woo’s projection. One-and-done players are often at the top of the draft – and 2027 shouldn't be any different.

So why isn’t Coleman up there in the single digits, or even the teens? He’s a dynamic shot-maker who has NBA-level range and a deep array of moves, along with a knockdown jumper in catch-and-shoot situations.

He has solid positional size (6-foot-4), is at the very least an adequate athlete and is also a gifted processor – which has been all the talk for NBA scouts of late. And in all likelihood, he’ll be the primary ball-handler on one of the best teams in the country.

Illinois has produced three one-and-done players in the first round of the NBA Draft over the past two seasons. And rankings are not the end-all be-all, but Coleman was the highest-rated high school prospect out of all the freshman projected atop Woo's mock draft.

If Coleman meets expectations in Year 1, he is a surefire first-round pick. If he exceeds them, he has top-10 upside. In other words, we think Woo is dramatically undervaluing his current NBA stock. Coleman should be a no-brainer first-round projection – even a full year out from the draft.