Illinois' Top 2027 NBA Draft Prospects: Quentin Coleman or Stefan Vaaks at No. 1?
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Fairly quickly, Illinois has turned into an NBA-talent-producing powerhouse. Ayo Dosunmu just signed a colossal contract. Terrence Shannon Jr. is carving out his role in the league. Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley went back-to-back in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft after each put in just one season in Champaign.
And on Tuesday night, Keaton Wagler was selected No. 5 overall by the Los Angeles Clippers, just over two months after leading the Illini to a Final Four appearance. So, who is up next? (Spoiler: it may be the majority of Illinois' projected rotation.)
Ranking Illinois basketball’s top 2027 NBA Draft prospects
No. 6: David Mirkovic
Rising sophomore forward David Mirkovic may not have the typical physical traits associated with an NBA player – namely, vertical explosion – but he certainly possesses the most important attribute: He can really hoop.
In recent years, NBA front offices have gone away from viewing prospects through such a one-dimensional lens. Thanks to Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic, a 40-inch vertical is no longer a basic requirement to wind up on teams' draft boards.
And with Mirkovic’s ability to shoot (37.5 percent on threes in 2025-26), rebound and, above all else, create for both himself and his teammates, he will undoubtedly earn an opportunity at the next level in due time.
That said, his game is better suited for the college level. And although he may get second-round looks in 2027, Mirkovic will likely be best off seeing the majority, if not all of, his college career through.
No. 5: Zvonimir Ivisic
A thoroughly underrated NBA prospect, Zvonimir Ivisic has all the tools desired from a pro big: shooting, rim-protection ability and mobility. He can stretch out defenses with his long-distance ability or finish plays above the rim on offense.
Defensively, he’s an otherworldly shot-blocker and is able to, at the very least, survive against perimeter players. The only issue: Big Z shot just 28.0 percent from deep after canning 37.6 percent over his first two college seasons. If the jumper comes back around, Ivisic should earn his fair share of looks from front offices in 2027 – albeit likely in the back half of the draft.
No. 4: Tomislav Ivisic
Aside from their towering size and smooth stroke from deep, Tomislav Ivisic and his twin brother, Zvonimir, don’t bear much of a resemblance to one another on the floor.
What Tomislav lacks in defensive mobility – which, frankly, can be a big sticking point for many NBA clubs – he makes up for in back-to-the-basket ability and playmaking from the mid-post and low block.
A multi-skilled 7-footer, Tomislav can shoot, make plays for himself or others, rebound at a high level and lock down in one-on-one situations in the paint. The only bad news: Defensive versatility from bigs has practically become non-negotiable in the modern-day, ball screen-oriented NBA – and that remains a weakness of Tomislav’s.
No. 3: Andrej Stojakovic
After forgoing the 2026 NBA Draft, Andrej Stojakovic returned to the Illini this offseason and appears to be seeking two things: an opportunity to make more history in Champaign and to boost his NBA stock.
For the latter – and the former, as well – Stojakovic must improve his efficiency from long range. He shot an eye-averting 24.4 percent from beyond the arc in 2025-26.
Stojakovic is one of the best downhill drivers in the country, has developed into a shutdown defender and rebounds exceptionally well for his size. He has superb physical traits. All he needs is for the jumper to come around. And if it does, he can be a first-round pick.
No. 2: Stefan Vaaks
Size, shooting and playmaking. Check, check and check. Yet another Illini player who ticks off seemingly all the boxes, Stefan Vaaks is very nearly the full package. Vaaks is a jumbo-sized guard who can toggle between the 1 and 2, and serve as the primary playmaker in ball-screen action or as a pure sharpshooter.
His offensive skill set, especially at his size, is a dream combination for any NBA front office. Now, if Illini coach Brad Underwood can elevate Vaaks’ defense and rebounding – even just to average levels – he’ll be a surefire first-round pick.
No. 1: Quentin Coleman
Another one-and-done candidate seeking to make it three years in a row for Illinois' burgeoning NBA factory, freshman Quentin Coleman may be a 2027 lottery pick.
Coleman can shoot the cover off the ball, is a top-notch decision-maker, a gifted slasher and, based on his recent performances, a monster on the boards. Still, it’s impossible to accurately predict a freshman’s impact until he steps on the floor.
Nevertheless, all signs point toward Coleman being the primary ball-handler – or at least splitting the duties with Vaaks – and one of the top overall creators on one of the nation’s best clubs. In turn, that would likely translate to lottery status in 2027.
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Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.Follow jglangendorf