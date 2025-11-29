Illini now

Former Illini in NBA: Latest on Kasparas Jakucionis, Terrence Shannon Jr., Others

How are former Illinois players faring during the start of the 2025-26 NBA season? Here's an update.

Jackson Langendorf

Nov 22, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) drives to the basket against the Washington Wizards during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) drives to the basket against the Washington Wizards during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Illinois has produced a handful of NBA-caliber players over the past few years – two of which are already well-established rotation players in the Chicago Bulls’ Ayo Dosunmu and the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Terrence Shannon Jr., along with a pair of rookies with high upside in Kasparas Jakucionis (Miami Heat) and Will Riley (Washington Wizards).

Here’s the latest update on each member of the former Illini quartet:

Recent Illini in the NBA

Nov 21, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) stands on the court during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Ayo Dosunmu, guard

Since arriving in the NBA in 2021, Dosunmu has steadily progressed and seen an uptick in his production on a year-to-year basis. So far, through 16 games of the 2025-26 campaign, he is continuing that trend. 

A 6-foot-5 guard, Dosunmu is averaging a career-high 15.7 points while adding 2.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. His shooting percentages, if they were to hold, would be career bests from the field (55.2 percent), three-point line (47.5 percent) and free-throw line (85.1 percent). 

The season is young, but Dosunmu appears to be in the midst of his best NBA campaign yet. And although his squad has cooled off recently (the Bulls are now 9-9), Dosunmu was a key factor in their hot 5-0 start.

Kasparas Jakucionis, guard

After fighting through a lingering groin injury, Jakucionis finally returned to the floor, and the Miami Heat elected to ease the rookie guard back into action by sending him to the organization’s G-League affiliate: the Sioux Falls Skyforce. 

Perhaps the change of scenery and brutal conditions up in South Dakota (it’s currently 20 degrees and snowing in Sioux Falls, while Miami is a lukewarm 77 degrees) was exactly what Jakucionis needed, as the 6-foot-6 first-year player has been filling it up for the Skyforce.

In five games, Jakucionis is averaging 14.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists. But – and it would shock no Illini fan to hear this – his ball security remains an issue: He’s averaging 3.2 turnovers. 

On the flip side, Jakucionis is registering a surprising 2.4 steals per game – nearly snatching back just as much as he gives up. His efficiency still remains a question mark, though, as he is shooting just 37.5 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from deep.

Bonus update: Jakucionis’ Skyforce will meet former Illini Coleman Hawkins’ Grand Rapids Gold on Saturday night at 7 p.m. CT.

Will Riley, forward

Nov 21, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Will Riley (27) of the Washington Wizards dribbles against Ja'Kobe Walter (14) of the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images / Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Appearing in 13 games, Riley has seen the floor in practically every outing this year – quite the encouraging sign for a rookie who was initially expected to spend the majority of his season in the G-League. (He did suit up in one game there, going for 25 points, six rebounds and seven assists in his Capital City Go-Go debut.)

Although Riley is averaging just 6.8 minutes for Washington, the fact that the Wizards' brass has decided to keep him around all season long is a testament to what he has shown so far in Year 1.

Terrence Shannon Jr., guard

Heading into Shannon's second NBA season, there were some whispers that he could be a dark horse candidate for the league's Most Improved Player award. Unfortunately, he has yet to enter that race – or any race, for that matter – as he has been battling a left foot fifth metatarsal bone bruise since early November.

But on Nov. 24, Shannon finally returned to action, playing seven minutes in his squad’s overtime loss to Sacramento to begin reacclimating to NBA play. In the T-Wolves’ most recent outing, which was NBA Cup action against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Shannon played 17 minutes and was unbelievably efficient, going 7-for-7 from the field, scoring 18 points and knocking down three triples.

Back in the race.

